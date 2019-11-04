TULSA
Atwell, Dale L., 79, Helmerich & Payne operations supervisor, died Saturday, Nov. 2. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, 29th & Yale Church of Christ.
Daniel, Janavee, 98, logistics clerk, died Thursday, Oct. 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Deines, Lorena “Pete,” 87, homemaker, died Saturday, Nov. 2. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Holbert, Thomas R., 95, retired Don Thornton Ford director of operations, died Sunday, Nov. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Garnett Road Baptist Church.
Nelson, Lester Jr., 68, photographer and Army veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 3. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Siglin, Weston Scott, 52, UPS driver, died Saturday, Nov. 2. Services pending. Stanleys.
Tomblinson, Martha Sue, 87, homemaker, died Sunday, Nov. 3. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Eastlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Campbell, William Thomas “Tom,” 85, entrepreneur and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 31. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, The Assembly, Broken Arrow, and graveside service following, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Bates, Phillip L., 66, salesman, died Monday, Nov. 4. Services pending. Hayhurst.
Raney, Reba, 80, former Raney Nursing Home owner, died Sunday, Nov. 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Jenks
Martin, Charles, 86, sales manager, corporate pilot and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Nov. 1. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Ochelata
Blue, Patricia Lynn, 37, nursing assistant, died Tuesday, Oct. 29. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, Sperry.
Owasso
Karpuk, Mildred M. “Mickie,” 95, medical receptionist, died Saturday, Nov. 2. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Ratzloff, Terry L., 54, AAON Manufacturing parts administrator, died Saturday, Nov. 2. Visitation 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mannford Funeral Home, Mannford.
