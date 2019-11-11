Editor's Note

TULSA

Culvern, Vida, 106, office assistant, died Monday, Nov. 4. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.

Curthoys, Brian A., 60, legal assistant, died Monday, Nov. 11. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Fields, Virginia Lou “Ginger,” 87, retired Tiger Sporting Goods owner, died Saturday, Nov. 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Hugo, Juanita Mae, 98, home health care worker, died Saturday, Nov. 9. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

McDonald, Ernestine L., 87, homemaker, died Saturday, Nov. 9. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.

Miley, Elvin Gerald, 95, retired construction supervisor and Army veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 10. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service; service 10 a.m. Friday, Eastland Assembly of God; and graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Ternes, Robert Wayne, 58, economist, died Thursday, Nov. 7. Rosary 9:30 a.m. Saturday and memorial Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, both at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Broken Arrow. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial, Tulsa.

Bristow

Billings, William Larry, 80, retired lineman and Army National Guard veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 9. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Grace Refuge Church. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.

Broken Arrow

Ford, Shirley Rae, 79, died Friday, Nov. 8. Visitation 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta. Services pending.

Vandenberg, John Dean, 76, Veterans Affairs hospital respiratory therapy department head and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Nov. 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Catoosa

Holmes, Florence, 82, retired Veterans Affairs nursing center nursing assistant, died Sunday, Nov. 10. Services pending. Rice.

Jenks

Acker, Shirley Jean (Johnson), 84, Bank of Oklahoma credit files department employee, died Sunday, Nov. 10. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.

Owasso

Miser, R.G. “Buz,” 85, former Miser Asphalt and Owasso Top Soil owner, died Sunday, Nov. 10. Services pending. Mowery.

Porter

Tedder, Lorri, 55, retired Porter Public Schools administrative assistant, died Saturday, Nov. 9. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Sand Springs

Hooper, Sadie, 82, homemaker, died Saturday, Nov. 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Dillon Funeral Service.

Sapulpa

Doss, Shirley, 76, retired Sand Springs Walmart associate, died Sunday, Nov. 10. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Henderson, Lester Dale, 82, attorney, district judge and Air Force veteran, died Thursday Nov. 7. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Presbyterian Church. Smith.

Skiatook

Carver, Charles Ervin, 85, Carver Shoe Store owner and National Guard veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sien-Shelton Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Immanuel Baptist Church.

