TULSA
Boursheski, Mary F., 91, insurance adjuster, died Sunday, Nov. 24. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Carter, Phyllis A., 84, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 25. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Fullbright, Melvin Roy, 70, retired L.E. Rader Center detention officer, died Saturday, Nov. 23. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Ledterman, Marilyn Jane Wolf, 91, oil and gas secretary, died Saturday, Nov. 23. Services pending. Stanleys.
Lough, Charlotte B., 79, speech pathologist and artist, died Saturday, Nov. 23. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Shipley, Joyce A., 86, homemaker, died Saturday, Nov. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
White Willis, Mildred, 84, homemaker, died Sunday, Nov. 24. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Owasso
Dane, Mary Lou, 85, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 25. Visitation 1-2 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Friendship Baptist Church. Mowery.
Robertson, Jimmy Dale, 85, Safety Training Systems owner and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 24. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Johnson, Cora Jane (Horrocks), 84, retired preschool teacher, died Friday, Nov. 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service; graveside service noon Friday, Nov. 29, Woodland Memorial Park; and memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa.
Stewart, Melvin Gene, 89, oil producer and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 23. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel.
