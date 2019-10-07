TULSA
Archer, Phil, 77, dentist, died Friday, Oct. 4. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Trinity Episcopal Church. Stanleys.
Barnett, Hazel, 96, died Saturday, Oct. 5. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Beard, Sandra Kay, 74, Sandy and Buddy Beard Square Deal Auto Parts owner, died Saturday, Oct. 5. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home.
Bryant, Albert Ray Sr., 80, teacher, died Sunday, Oct. 6. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Crummett, Lawrence A. “Larry,” 87, Oaks Country Club golf professional and Army veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel.
Cullison, Gene R., 77, Cullison Hardware owner, died Friday, Oct. 4. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home, Skiatook.
Graves, Shirley J., 86, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 4. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Killingsworth, James Larry, 70, landscaper and Army veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 6. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, New Beginnings Church, Bixby. Mowery, Owasso.
Madden, Clementine, 78, died Monday, Sept. 30. No services planned. Serenity.
Martin, Sabra, 76, educator and counselor, died Monday, Oct. 7. Private family services. Cremation Society.
Powers, Claudine, 94, bookkeeper, died Sunday, Oct. 6. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Pressly, Elizabeth “Betsy,” 82, interior decorator, died Tuesday, Oct. 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel.
Reed, Jimmie, 73, former Tulsa and Enid businessman, died Wednesday, Sept. 25. Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Wolf, Barbara Ann, 82, Floyd & Sons Body Shop owner, died Sunday, Oct. 6. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Ayers, Perry A. Jr., 81, optician and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, Oct. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Keller, Melvin, 94, dairy farmer, died Saturday, Oct. 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service noon Friday, First United Methodist Church.
Cherokee Village, Ark.
Quattrochi, John Anthony, 63, died Thursday, Oct. 3. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Parks Brothers Funeral Service Chapel, Prague.
Coweta
Serna, Cynthia Sue, 58, riveter, died Saturday, Oct. 5. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Fairland
Sizemore, Oma, 90, mobile home park owner, died Saturday, Oct. 5. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Assembly of God. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Nowata
Wilson, Nelson Bascomb, 78, retired American Airlines machinist and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Benjamin Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church.
Sallisaw
Mayo, James, 77, retired Sequoyah County Times newspaper publisher, died Thursday, Oct. 3. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, Agent & Mallory-Martin Funeral Home, and memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church.
Sand Springs
Bowen, Jimmie Allen, 88, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 205 fund administrator, died Saturday, Oct. 5. Visitation 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Red Fork Church of God, Tulsa.
Mabry, Joe Roy, 83, Tulsa Police Department officer and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 4. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.