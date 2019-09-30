TULSA
Breeden, Henrietta S., 69, Wendy’s restaurant manager, died Thursday, Sept. 26. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Dobson, Dorene V. (Graham), 74, Red Fork Baptist Church financial secretary, died Friday, Sept. 27. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Red Fork Baptist Church.
Griffith, Earl, 84, retired Air National Guard chief master sergeant, died Tuesday, Sept. 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah.
Maness, Jim, 60, mechanical engineer, died Sunday, Sept. 29. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
McCartney, Elbert Richard, 84, Rockwell International and Adams Mark Hotel maintenance worker, died Friday, Sept. 27. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Red Fork Church of God.
Mosley, Billie, 91, bookkeeper, died Wednesday, Sept. 25. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Carbondale Assembly of God. Heath-Griffith.
Newberry, Gloria, 91, died Thursday, Sept. 26. Visitation 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Oct. 3, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home, and graveside service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Westlawn Cemetery, Henryetta.
Smith, Julie, 51, homemaker, died Thursday, Sept. 26. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Stout, Barbara Ann, 87, homemaker, died Friday, Sept. 27. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Weathers, Anna Sue (Perigo), 85, Rhema Bible Church analyst, died Monday, Sept. 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
James, Rodney, 98, aircraft mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Sept. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Cleora
Hayhurst, Raymond, 55, telecommunications installer, died Saturday, Sept. 28. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Cleveland, Okla.
Moore, Tom, 89, doctor and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 26, in Louisville, Ky. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Vandivort, Richard Allen, 74, retired carpet installer and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 28. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Vandivort residence. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Vaughan, Ricky, 59, cook, died Saturday, Sept. 28. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Owasso
Meyerhoeffer, David, 87, government research scientist and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 27. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, Baptist Village Chapel, and memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church, El Reno. Green Hill.
Terlton
Woodrell, Dale, 83, retired Southwestern Bell repairman and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 28. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church.
Turley
Thornton, Billy Gene, 83, Thornton Tooling and Production owner and Oklahoma National Guard veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, in Tulsa. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church West Rogers Campus, Skiatook. Sien-Shelton, Skiatook.
