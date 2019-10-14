TULSA
Baker, Al, 75, senior procurement specialist, died Monday, Oct. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
George, Debra, 52, health care administration worker, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Gillespie, Billie, 88, retired Safeway office clerk, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Private family services. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Hickle, Betty L. (Wofford), 82, Campbell’s Wholesale bookkeeper, died Thursday, Oct. 10. No services planned. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Hollaway, William H. “Bill,” 79, truck driver and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 9. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home Chapel.
Jackson, Bonnie Ruth, 86, homemaker, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
Jakubowski, R.M. “Jackie,” 94, piano teacher, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. Stanleys.
Boudreau Kehew, Barbara Ann, 80, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and rosary 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; and funeral Mass 9 a.m. Saturday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
Kemp, Betty, 92, stenographer, died Monday, Oct. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
LaCourse, James, 72, city of Tulsa management employee, died Monday, Oct. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Lowry, Will Frank, 98, veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Masterson, Sharon D., 84, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Schaudt’s.
Matson, George, 93, Southern Hills Country Club Golf Shop manager and Army veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Montgomery, Benjamin, 22, delivery driver, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Faith Church, Glenpool. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Page, Curtiss, 71, warehouse manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 12. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
Patterson, J.B. Jr., 71, retired Department of Corrections case manager, Timothy Baptist Church minister and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home; memorial service 7 p.m. Friday, Timothy Baptist Church; and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Gethsemane Baptist Church.
Sill, Gary, 65, died Tuesday, Aug. 27. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Willis, Donna Rae, 70, educational administrative assistant, died Wednesday, Oct. 9. Service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Wood, Vivian A., 95, real estate agent and investor, died Saturday, Oct. 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, both at Stanleys Funeral Home.
Woods, David, 94, optical salesman and Army Air Corps veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Kirk of the Hills.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Isbell-Carr, Carolyne Marie, 73, business owner, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Miller, Doris Lee, 87, manufacturing company vice president, died Friday, Oct. 4. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 3 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Cleveland, Okla.
Edgerton, Donna, 88, retired American Heritage Bank vice president, died Friday, Oct. 11, in Spirit Lake, Iowa. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church.
Zickefoose, Buddy, 79, mechanical electrician, died Saturday, Oct. 12. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Muskogee
Lee, Gayle Pat, 79, radio engineer and business owner, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Bradley Funeral Service. Foster-Petering.
Owasso
Rogers, Gary David, 58, maintenance worker, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Services pending. Mowery.
Sapulpa
Shepherd, Patricia DeAnn, 43, accountant, died Monday, Sept. 30. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church. Smith.
Skiatook
Brown, Kenneth Leon “Peck,” 87, retired John Zink Co. quality control inspector and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sien-Shelton Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church.
