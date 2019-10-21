TULSA
Anderson, Glenn F. “Andy,” 70, equine veterinarian, died Monday, Oct. 21. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Booker, Jeff C., 41, American Airlines aircraft mechanic, died Saturday, Oct. 19. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home.
Booker, Judy S., 72, elementary teacher, died Saturday, Oct. 19. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and funeral service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home.
Copeland, Lori Anne, 57, homemaker, died Sunday, Oct. 20. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Hancock, Helen Louise, 95, retired AT&T telephone operator, died Friday, Oct. 18. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Rejoice Church, Owasso, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery, Miami, Okla. Mowery, Owasso.
Matson, George, 93, Southern Hills Country Club golf shop manager and Army veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Presbyterian Church. Schaudt’s.
Morgan, Sylvia A., 81, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 18. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Prulhiere, Peter Max, 31, operations manager, died Saturday, Oct. 19. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Shreck, Kay, 84, homemaker, died Sunday, Oct. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Smith, Sue Lackey, 96, assistant dean of recruiting, died Thursday, Oct. 3. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church. Moore’s Rosewood.
Townsley, Mary Cora, 84, Tulsa World PBX operator, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Memorial service 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, Glad Tidings Assembly of God. Moore’s Southlawn.
Williamson, Gary Lee, 85, computer systems analyst, died Friday, Oct. 18. Rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Garrison, James Jerald, 90, retired heating and air technician, died Saturday, Oct. 19. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Green Lawn Cemetery, Checotah.
Broken Arrow
Miller, Larry Ray, 78, died Saturday, Oct. 19. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Fellowship Christian Church. Shaw, Vici.
Payne, “Giggie,” 84, leasing agent, died Monday, Oct. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Glenn, Donna, 80, Keystone Public Schools secretary and bookkeeper, died Saturday, Oct. 19. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Westport Baptist Church.
Coweta
Yocham-Foster, Nevah M., 90, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 18. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Church of Christ. Brown.
Owasso
Chatneuf, Charles, 86, Stark Industries-Manufacturing president and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 19. No services planned. Green Hill.
Sand Springs
McKee, Linda G. (Young), 79, retired Kerr Glass box maker, died Sunday, Oct. 20. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
