TULSA

Boyaci, Freda J., 82, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 28. Trisagion service 7 p.m. Wednesday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Bramlett, Robert Louis, 74, U.S. Postal Service mail handler and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 24. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.

Farrimond, Jan, 61, HOA Group owner, died Saturday, Oct. 26. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Jarvis, John, 83, Jarvis Jewelers owner, died Friday, Oct. 25. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Kingdom Hall West Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Schwartz, Robert E. “Bob,” 72, Foreman Pipeline Industries sales representative, died Thursday, Oct. 24. Rosary 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Moore’s Southlawn.

Wilson, Eileen, 83, banker, died Thursday, Oct. 24. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Will Rogers United Methodist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

McKimmey, Anne-Marie, 54, died Saturday, Oct. 26. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church, Jenks. Leonard & Marker.

Broken Arrow

Snodgrass, Donna, 80, hairdresser, died Sunday, Oct. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Claremore

Wadley, James David “Jimmy,” 80, retired college professor and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 28. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.

Collinsville

Munger, Arthur Phillip, 72, farrier, died Sunday, Oct. 27. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Coweta

Sarty, Michael Ray “Mike,” 62, NAPA Auto Parts salesman and Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 26. Memorial service 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, The Broadmore. Brown.

Henryetta

Martin, Burt K. “Nub,” 99, died Friday, Oct. 25. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, Immanuel Baptist Church. Integrity.

Jenks

Hunt, Patricia Oris, 72, homemaker, died Saturday, Oct. 26. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Osage

Witt, Brian Keith, 55, heavy-equipment mechanic, died Monday, Oct. 28. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.

