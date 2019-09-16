TULSA
Balint, Glenda (Powell), 90, music teacher, died Saturday, Sept. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Baxter, Rob, 55, pharmaceutical sales representative, died Saturday, Sept. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, Berryhill.
Beller, Dan, 87, pastor, died Sunday, Sept. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Cervantes, Tommy Joe, 78, restaurant cook, died Saturday, Sept. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, all at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Cherry, James H., 94, retired Yuba Heat Transfer machinist and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 12. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, 29th & Yale Church of Christ.
Jinkens, Robert, 86, Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology instructor, died Friday, Sept. 13. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Johnson, Rhonda C., 67, Tulsa Public Schools music teacher, died Saturday, Sept. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Lindsay, Mina Matthews, 88, retired real estate agent, died Sunday, Sept. 15. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church, Jenks. Hargrove-Marker, Jenks.
Moore, David, 81, retired chief financial officer, died Sunday, Sept. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Pendergrass, Kathleen, 72, artist and teacher, died Saturday, Sept. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Hemphill, Arlen Dale, 60, commercial construction general superintendent, died Monday, Sept. 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Life.Church.
Noble, Clyde, 80, retired truck driver and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 12. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, One Church Event Center, Glenpool. Serenity, Tulsa
Broken Arrow
Palumbo, Kay Arlene, 82, sales adjuster, died Thursday, Sept. 12. Memorial Mass 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, St. Anne’s Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial, Tulsa.
Strickland, Clyde, 85, Strickland Power Maintenance iron worker, died Saturday, Sept. 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Woodlake Church, Tulsa.
Worden, Marialice, 90, office manager, died Saturday, Sept, 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Claremore
Cauthon, Zeno, 72, Nordam toolmaker and Army veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 15. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Owasso.
Coweta
Trower, William Robert “Bill,” 88, retired telecommunications manager, died Monday, Sept.16, in Muskogee. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Family Funeral Home. Services pending.
Haskell
Sponem, Jeannette Diane, 58, radiology technician, died Monday, Sept. 16, in Tulsa. Services pending. Brown, Coweta.
Jenks
Thevatheril, Chacko, 76, Scholle IPN Corp. production technician, died Saturday, Sept. 14. Memorial service 6:30 p.m. Friday and service 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, both at St. James United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial, Tulsa.
Oologah
Hudson, David, 48, American Airlines avionics crew chief and Army National Guard veteran, died Saturday, Sept 14. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Owasso.
Sand Springs
Hamilton, Joan, 90, retired legal secretary, died Sunday, Sept. 15. Visitation 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Laster, Tommy Scott, 50, auto mechanic, died Thursday, Sept. 12. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Woodland Memorial Cemetery, Sand Springs. Waldrop, Wilburton.
Skiatook
Littlefield, Paul G., 81, retired pipefitter and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Locust Grove Funeral Home, Locust Grove.
