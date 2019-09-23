TULSA
Cheney, Irene H., 89, homemaker, died Friday, Sept. 20. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Forsman, Patrick Karl, 71, died Friday, Sept. 20, in Disney. Services pending. Luginbuel, Vinita.
Kirk, Marvin E., 79, retired construction worker and Army veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 22. No services planned. Mark Griffith.
McAlister, Mary Allene, 84, Silvey Insurance Co. employee, died Saturday, Sept. 21. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Shivers, Beverly Sue, 64, Mercy Hospital patient access coordinator, died Friday, Sept. 20. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Whalen, Timothy, 72, Air Force and Army veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 22. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Stanleys Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Skiatook Freewill Baptist Church, Skiatook.
Williams, Doris Hill, 89, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Wednesday, Sept. 18. Service noon Wednesday, Sept. 25, Christ Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. Jack’s.
STATE/AREA
Broken Arrow
Self, Robert L., 89, farmer, died Saturday, Sept. 21, in Tulsa. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Thomas Community Church.
Collinsville
Teachman, Steve Allen, 66, machinist, died Friday, Sept. 20. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Coweta
Day, Dustin Keith, 32, security system technician and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 17. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Brown Family Funeral Home.
Disney
Jenks
McGehee, Paul Gene, 89, heat and air company owner and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 19. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
