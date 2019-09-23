Editor's Note

TULSA

Cheney, Irene H., 89, homemaker, died Friday, Sept. 20. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Forsman, Patrick Karl, 71, died Friday, Sept. 20, in Disney. Services pending. Luginbuel, Vinita.

Kirk, Marvin E., 79, retired construction worker and Army veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 22. No services planned. Mark Griffith.

McAlister, Mary Allene, 84, Silvey Insurance Co. employee, died Saturday, Sept. 21. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Shivers, Beverly Sue, 64, Mercy Hospital patient access coordinator, died Friday, Sept. 20. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Whalen, Timothy, 72, Air Force and Army veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 22. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Stanleys Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Skiatook Freewill Baptist Church, Skiatook.

Williams, Doris Hill, 89, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Wednesday, Sept. 18. Service noon Wednesday, Sept. 25, Christ Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. Jack’s.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Self, Robert L., 89, farmer, died Saturday, Sept. 21, in Tulsa. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Thomas Community Church.

Collinsville

Teachman, Steve Allen, 66, machinist, died Friday, Sept. 20. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Coweta

Day, Dustin Keith, 32, security system technician and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 17. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Brown Family Funeral Home.

Disney

Jenks

McGehee, Paul Gene, 89, heat and air company owner and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 19. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

