Editor's Note

TULSA

Essley, Catherine Ann, 83, homemaker, died Sunday, Sept. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.

Johnston, George, 69, died Friday, Sept. 6. Services pending. Rose Hill.

Law, Rosemary, 90, obstetrics supervisor, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Miser, Myrna Sue, 83, executive secretary, died Sunday, Sept. 8. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Northington, Maggie Lee, 71, Parkview Baptist Church cook, died Sunday, Sept. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.

Randall, Lila Jean, 85, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

Tuttle, Charles T., 85, self-employed, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.

Vierthaler, Alan, 80, graphic artist and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Hisey, Janis K., 61, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Discovery Bible Fellowship Church, Collinsville. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Owasso

Harvey, Lonnie, 66, retired Gunnebo Johnson Corp. warehouse control worker, died Sunday, Sept. 8. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Skiatook Church of Christ, Skiatook. Leonard & Marker, Bixby.

McCollum, Nita, 84, administrative assistant, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Cox, James, 89, furniture store owner, died Sunday, Sept. 8. No services planned. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Meeker, Donald Oliver “Don,” 90, retired oil field salesman and Army veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 8. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Shawnee

Dolan, Dewel Edward “Skip,” 88, veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Vinita

Clanton, Ray Argene, 95, veteran, died Friday, Aug. 30. Services were held Thursday. Luginbuel.

Tags

