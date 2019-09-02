Editor's Note

TULSA

Barber, Donald E., 77, retired from the Army, died Sunday, Sept. 1. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service Chapel.

Hargis, Linda Adele, 73, medical receptionist, died Friday, Aug. 30. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.

McVay, Lois Marie, 87, volunteer, died Sunday, Sept. 1. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Sherman, Sherry Lynn, 66, trucking company office clerk, died Tuesday, Aug. 27. Private family services. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Day, Terri, 59, Cleveland Public Schools employee, died Saturday, Aug. 31. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church, Terlton. Chapman-Black.

