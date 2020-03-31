TULSA
Adair, Lalah, 96, IBM librarian, died Tuesday, March 31. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Faulkenberry, Renée Young, 47, attorney, died Tuesday, March 31. Viewing 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Services pending.
Greenich, Deborah, 68, retired landman, died Saturday, March 21. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, streamed live on Michael Harrell’s Facebook page, Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Mills, Joe Franklin, 80, bank equipment salesman, died Friday, March 27. Private services. Schaudt’s.
Myers, Richard, 73, retired licensed funeral director and embalmer and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 21. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Nash, Elizabeth “Libby,” 67, Tulsa School of Arts & Sciences administrative assistant, died Monday, March 30. Private family services. Memorial Mass pending. Ninde Brookside.
Sandstrom, Diora F., 88, Community Care customer care advocate, died Monday, March 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Stewart, Christopher Allen Stewart, 61, American Airlines stock clerk and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, March 28. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Arlington, Tenn.
Shoemaker, Zach, 42, certified behavioral analyst, formerly of Broken Arrow, died Sunday, March 22. Viewing 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family services.
Bixby
Moore, Robert Dean, 81, BP Amoco pipeline controller and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 28. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Wood, John, 82, National Security Agency analyst and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 28. Services pending. Hayhurst.
Mannford
Bruner, Flora D., 93, retired from American Heritage Bank, died Monday, March 30. Private services. Mannford Funeral Home.
Muskogee
Ray, Charles Edward, 70, production plant worker and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, March 31. Private services. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Owasso
Lindsley, Mark D., 63, retired from Dresser Atlas Oil and veteran, died Monday, March 30. Private services. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Sapulpa
Charles, Bobby, 83, retired barber and Army veteran, died Friday, March 27. Private family services. Smith.
Wagoner
Craig, Valerie Lee (Pong), 68, accountant and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 24. Private services. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
