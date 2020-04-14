TULSA
DeShong, Jack Royce, 89, retired welder and Navy veteran, died Saturday, April 11. Private family services. Johnson, Sperry.
Garoutte, Leon, 96, salesman, died Tuesday, April 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Gwartney, Gena Jones, 95, homemaker, died Monday, April 13. Private services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Hamilton, Joseph, 68, Silo Event Center chef, died Sunday, April 12. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Moore, James Jr., 82, accountant and veteran, died Tuesday, April 7. Services pending. Cremation Society.
O’Neill, Paul, 80, system engineer, died Monday, April 13. Memorial service pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
White, Virginia Ione, 89, homemaker, died Friday, April 10. Memorial service pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Carlson, Marcella, 94, office clerk, died Sunday, April 12. Viewing 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday. Private family services. Memorial service pending. Garrett.
Harmon, Merrick, 98, Noble Drilling Corp. senior vice president and Navy veteran, died Sunday, April 12. Service webcast at 12:30 p.m. Friday at webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/27527. Floral Haven.
Swisher, Robert “Bob,” 80, hairstylist, died Tuesday, April 7. Private family services. Hayhurst.
Vidacak, Joseph “Joe” Sr., 67, Postal Service mail clerk, died Sunday, April 12. Service webcast at 10 a.m. Monday at webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/27479. Floral Haven.
Catoosa
Heginbotham, James, 94, AOK Filter owner and Navy veteran, died Saturday, April 11. Private services. Rice, Claremore.
Claremore
Johnson, Barbara N., 82, homemaker, died Sunday, April 12. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. Memorial service pending.
Cleveland, Okla.
Miller, Edna, 80, died Monday, April 13. Private family services. Service livestreamed at 2 p.m. Thursday on the Chapman-Black Funeral Home Facebook page and YouTube. Chapman-Black.
Coweta
Greene, Clifford Leon, 92, retired welder, died Sunday, April 12. Services pending. Brown.
Glenpool
Radford, Nicholas Loy, 77, retired firefighter, electrician and Navy veteran, died Monday, April 13. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service. Private family services.
Jenks
Ratliff, R. Duane, 78, retired customer service representative and Army veteran, died Wednesday, April 8. Viewing 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home. Service livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Friday on the Hargrove-Marker Facebook page.
Sand Springs
Morgan, Doris, 79, homemaker, died Monday, April 13. Viewing noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Services livestreamed at 11 a.m. Thursday at vimeo.com/407291670.
Skiatook
Baker, Kenneth Houston, 37, Coca-Cola customer service representative, died Thursday, April 9. Viewing 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Memory Funeral Home, Tulsa. Private family services.
