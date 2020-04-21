Editor's Note

TULSA

Carper, Dovie M., 83, construction secretary and Homeland employee, died Sunday, April 19. Services pending. AdamsCrest.

Cory, Anna, 97, homemaker, died Friday, April 17. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Fallin, Joseph, 73, attorney, died Sunday, April 19. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Gabler, Frederick Lowell Sr., 86, Chevron production supervisor, died Saturday, April 18. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Wednesday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home. Private family services.

Hovis, Larry C., 82, stock broker and Air Force veteran, died Monday, April 20. Celebration of life pending. Ninde Brookside.

Judge, Julia, 81, secretary, died Sunday, April 19. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.

Pulliam, Anita Carol “Skeet,” 87, business owner, died Monday, April 20. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs. Private family services.

Suber, Mary “Sue,” 86, homemaker, died Thursday, April 16. Graveside service noon Friday, Rosewood Cemetery, Achille. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Walden, Margaret, 95, homemaker, died Sunday, April 20. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Brown, Alice, 87, Bank of Oklahoma customer care representative, died Thursday, April 16. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service streamed at 10 a.m. Monday on the Hayhurst Facebook page.

Fassett, Deborah, 67, black jack dealer and veteran, died Sunday, April 19. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Chelsea

Robertson, Sara F., 94, retired Oral Roberts University PBX operator, died Monday, April 20. Private services. Moore’s Eastlawn, Tulsa.

Claremore

Egleston, Nora, 92, homemaker, died Friday, April 17. Services pending. MMS-Payne.

Coweta

O’Reilly, Winona S., 62, homemaker, died Thursday, April 16, in Tulsa. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Family Funeral Home. Memorial service pending.

Glenpool

Morford, Bobby Ray, 65, Angus Church youth and family minister, died Monday, April 20. Private services. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Haskell

Boggs, Betty, 60, Postal Service supervisor, died Tuesday, April 21. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Kansas, Okla.

Prewitt, Karen K., 62, homemaker, died Monday, April 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Okmulgee

Hulett, Esther Colleen, 87, teacher, died Tuesday, April 14. No services planned. Schaudt’s.

Owasso

Fritts, Charles, 78, welder and Army veteran, died Sunday, April 19. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service. Private family services.

