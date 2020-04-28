TULSA
Camerer, Darrel G., 90, accountant and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, April 25. No services planned. Smith-Gallo, Guthrie.
Doyle, Catherine Edmiston, 80, homemaker, died Thursday, April 23. Private family services. Fitzgerald Ivy.
James, Jean P., 93, retired Tulsa Public Schools educator, died Monday, April 27. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.
Lundquist, David, 83, American Airlines mechanical engineer, died Monday, April 27. Celebration of life pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
McClellan, Carmel Faye (Spurgon), 100, homemaker, died Monday, April 27. Visitation 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home. Private family services.
Ramsey, LaCresha June (Dolan), 85, retired Tri-State Insurance Co. and Mid-Continental Casualty Co. executive secretary and collection manager and former Loyce Stinson Hawk Modeling Agency model, formerly of Tulsa, died Tuesday, April 21. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Thompson, Earl Benjamin, 89, former welder and Army veteran, died Sunday, April 26. Private family services. Arnold Moore & Neekamp.
Broken Arrow
Bhojwani, Mohan, 89, entrepreneur and tailor, died Monday, April 27. Private services. Floral Haven.
Martin, Jimmy, 88, retired trim carpenter and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, April 28. Services pending. Garrett.
Edmond
Frey, Lillie Hazel Fountain, 85, died Monday, April 27. Visitation 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Corbett Funeral Home, Oklahoma City.
Glenpool
Clark, Matthew Thomas, 36, cook, died Sunday, April 26, in Austin, Texas. Services pending. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.
Owasso
Allison, Merle L., 81, truck driver and Army veteran, died Monday, April 27. Services pending. Mowery.
Coltharp, Sherrod Lynn, 79, Amoco electronics technician, died Monday, April 27. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service.
