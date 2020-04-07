TULSA
Edison, Giecquita Louise “Susie” (Masterson), 65, homemaker, died Monday, April 6. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Garner, Lenora, 89, retired from Hissom Memorial Center, died Saturday, April 4. Graveside service 4 p.m. Thursday, Elm Cemetery, Leach. Locust Grove Funeral Home, Locust Grove.
Larsen, Walter S. “Walt,” 90, General Motors management employee and retired Army infantry captain, died Friday, April 3. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Lewis, Claribel, 96, teacher's aide, died Saturday, April 4. No local services planned. Moore's Southlawn.
Smith, Betty Lou, 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, April 7. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Eddy, Johanna, 70, human resources benefits clerk, died Wednesday, April 1. Cremation scattering pending. Garrett.
Ward, Keith, 74, W.W. Sales Oil and Gas sales representative, died Tuesday, April 7. Viewing noon-5 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private family service. Service livestreamed 11 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Facebook page.
Coweta
Sparks, John Earl, 78, Army special agent, died Friday, April 3. Services pending. Brown.
Hominy
Marshall, Betty, 70, retired Hominy Public Schools teacher, died Monday, April 6. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Jenks
Crater, Johnny, 84, ITT Financial senior vice president, died Saturday, April 4. Services pending. Garrett, Broken Arrow.
Hall, Jane, 56, apartment complex manager, died Wednesday, April 1. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool.
Sand Springs
Oldhouser, Glenda, 74, truck driver, died Saturday, April 4. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Service webcast: www.floralhaven.com.
