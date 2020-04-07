Editor's Note

TULSA

Edison, Giecquita Louise “Susie” (Masterson), 65, homemaker, died Monday, April 6. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Garner, Lenora, 89, retired from Hissom Memorial Center, died Saturday, April 4. Graveside service 4 p.m. Thursday, Elm Cemetery, Leach. Locust Grove Funeral Home, Locust Grove.

Larsen, Walter S. “Walt,” 90, General Motors management employee and retired Army infantry captain, died Friday, April 3. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Lewis, Claribel, 96, teacher's aide, died Saturday, April 4. No local services planned. Moore's Southlawn.

Smith, Betty Lou, 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, April 7. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Eddy, Johanna, 70, human resources benefits clerk, died Wednesday, April 1. Cremation scattering pending. Garrett.

Ward, Keith, 74, W.W. Sales Oil and Gas sales representative, died Tuesday, April 7. Viewing noon-5 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private family service. Service livestreamed 11 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Facebook page.

Coweta

Sparks, John Earl, 78, Army special agent, died Friday, April 3. Services pending. Brown.

Hominy

Marshall, Betty, 70, retired Hominy Public Schools teacher, died Monday, April 6. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Jenks

Crater, Johnny, 84, ITT Financial senior vice president, died Saturday, April 4. Services pending. Garrett, Broken Arrow.

Hall, Jane, 56, apartment complex manager, died Wednesday, April 1. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool.

Sand Springs

Oldhouser, Glenda, 74, truck driver, died Saturday, April 4. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Service webcast: www.floralhaven.com.

