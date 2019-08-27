TULSA
Batchelor, Vanessa Leigh, 77, executive assistant, died Monday, Aug. 26. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Stanleys.
Biery, Raymond F., 82, real estate developer, died Saturday, Aug. 24. Reception 11:30 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Family Center. Moore’s Southlawn.
Carter, Sarah, 36, teacher, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Memorial service 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, Asbury United Methodist Church. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Cox, Laura Jane, 72, homemaker, died Friday, Aug. 23. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home Chapel.
Cox, Michael A., 59, Lot-A-Burger cook, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Antioch Baptist Church. Ninde Brookside.
Johnson, Bonnie Lorraine, 63, died Saturday, Aug. 24. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Broken Arrow. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Keeney, Melva Neal, 96, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Carbondale Church of Christ.
Moydell, Henry E., 96, neon sign company owner and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 24. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sand Springs Church of Christ, Sand Springs. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Powers-Cathey, Karen J., 64, Pennington’s, Homeland and Walgreens employee, died Monday, Aug. 26. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service Chapel.
Rich, Thomas J. “Tom,” 72, retired from Wholesale Tools, died Monday, Aug. 26. Services pending. Stanleys.
Steele, Virginia, 96, Army nurse, died Thursday, Aug. 22. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Moore’s Rosewood.
Stroud, A. Logan, 77, certified public accountant, died Saturday, Aug. 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Ware, Shirley, 83, secretary, died Monday, Aug. 26. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Wright, Mary “Jo,” 92, teacher, died Friday, Aug. 23. Service 1 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Boggs, Dennis H., 82, veteran, died Monday, Aug. 26. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Goranson, Rosella, 90, private nurse and caregiver, died Monday, Aug. 26. Funeral Mass 9 a.m. Thursday, Franciscan Villa Chapel. Garrett.
Catoosa
Baker, Jo, 90, Sinclair and ARCO secretary, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Claremore
Dawes, Royal Eugene “Gene,” 90, McNabb Coal supervisor, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Rice Funeral Service Chapel.
Kelley, Thomas Earl, 78, American Airlines mechanic crew chief and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Services pending. Rice.
Cleveland, Okla.
Davis, Lela, 87, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 26. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Fort Gibson
Cahoon, Belle C. (Brown), 96, legal secretary, died Saturday, Aug. 24. Services pending. Clifford D. Garret.
Owasso
Hahn, Charles, 88, sheet metal worker, died Monday, Aug. 26. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Harris, DeLynn, 92, administrative assistant, died Monday, Aug. 26. Services pending. Mowery.
Merrell, Nelda, 93, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Services pending in Texas.
Ramona
Conley, Bill J., 90, pawn and loan business owner and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Aug. 23. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Frazier, Rocena Maxine, 93, waitress, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa, and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Bethany Holiness Church.
