TULSA
Bowler, Samuel, 75, plater and Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 4. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Green Acres Cemetery, Skiatook. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Bratton-Duren, Lou Ann, 66, nurse's aide, died Monday, Aug. 19. Private family services. Johnson, Sperry.
Carroll, Helen, 91, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Eastwood Baptist Church.
Dillon, Lewis N. Sr., 97, American Airlines maintenance operations coordinator and Army Air Corps veteran, died Monday, Aug. 19. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Ross, Anne Harlan, 90, retired lab technician, died Monday, Aug. 12. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Smith, Wilburn, 70, benefits manager and Army veteran, died Monday, Aug. 19. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Winford, Bette Mae, 92, retired AT&T manager, died Sunday, Aug. 18. Private services. Kendrick McCartney Johnson, Pawhuska.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Flanigan, Everett Lee, 66, oil-field equipment electrical assemblyman and Army veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 17. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Restoration Church, Tulsa.
Raley, Roger, 87, supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, July 10. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Bible Church Campground, Galena, Kan. Garrett.
Tracy, Steven D., 54, Rent-A-Center district operations manager, died Saturday, Aug. 17. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Wiley, Anna E., 95, administrative assistant, died Saturday, Aug. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church.
Claremore
Tabor, John O., 91, died Sunday, Aug. 18. Vistitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Memorial Heights Baptist Church. DeLozier, Chelsea.
Jennings
Carter, Leonard Ray, 83, welder, died Monday, Aug. 19. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Owasso
Clark, Tom Lee Jr., 95, retired aircraft mechanic and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 15. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Meadowcreek United Methodist Church, Collinsville. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Prue
Clark, Volley, 76, electrician, died Wednesday, Aug. 14. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Prue Cemetery. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.