TULSA
Bartholic, Kimberly Marie, 59, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 11. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Farrier, Terry Jean, 75, office administrator, died Monday, Aug. 12. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Garlington, Raymond Ellis, 94, oil & gas mechanical engineer and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Griffith, Gene, 90, funeral home owner, died Saturday, Aug. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Red Fork Baptist Church.
Haney, Zachary P., 32, Alfa Laval welder, died Sunday, July 28. Celebration of life 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, All Souls Unitarian Church. Ninde Brookside.
Hofmann, Jean Adams, 89, secretary, died Wednesday, Aug. 7. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Baptist Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
McLain, Betty Ann, 88, retired Sunoco administrator, died Sunday, Aug. 11. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Smith, Robert “Robbie,” 66, recreational vehicle salesman and Army veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 10. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday and service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Sutphen, Charlene Ann, 84, Kerr Glass factory worker, died Sunday, Aug. 11. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs.
Tilley, Michael Fred, 66, medical delivery driver, died Thursday, Aug. 8. Services pending. Johnson, Sperry.
Wallace, Audron, 78, retired from the Air Force, died Monday, Aug. 12. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Carr, Lisa, 63, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 11. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday and service 3 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Jones, Steve, 55, Nordam mechanic, died Monday, Aug. 12. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
McLaughlin, Lois, 87, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Streator, Norma J., 89, homemaker, died Friday, Aug. 9. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Wimbish, Faye (Copelin), 76, mail carrier, died Wednesday, Aug. 7. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Whispering Hills Church of Christ. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Cleveland, Okla.
Fernandez, Rosie, 93, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 12. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Evans, Barbara Jean, 78, Tulsa Air receptionist, died Monday, Aug. 12. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
White, Jera, 47, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 12. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
