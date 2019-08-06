Editor's Note

TULSA

Bates, Sandra Lyn “Sandy,” 79, retired Catoosa kindergarten teacher, died Thursday, Aug 1. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, First Baptist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.

Deas, Terry, 75, retired Xerox technical representative and Army National Guard veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 4. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, The Village Christian Church, Oklahoma City. Moore’s Southlawn.

Grosh, Bobbette, 86, bookkeeper, died Saturday, Aug. 3. Memorial Mass 9:30 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Heath, Albert Sherman, 76, retired from American Airlines, died Sunday, Aug 4. Services pending. Jack’s.

Hoover, Patsy Kay, 72, retired from Kmart, died Tuesday, Aug. 6. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Quetone, Gerald Wayne, 62, Fisher Tools machinist and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug 2. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, AdamsCrest Funeral Home Chapel.

Ryder, Stephen Wilson, 46, information technology specialist, died Saturday, Aug 3. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.

Sparling, Katherine, 83, administrative assistant, died Wednesday, July 31. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 13, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Roberts, Joy B., 92, city of Tulsa water and sewer draftsman, died Tuesday, Aug. 6. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Broken Arrow

Brooks, Don, 84, American Airlines stock clerk, died Sunday, Aug. 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Reaves, Doyle Wayne, 86, accountant and veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 4. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Cleveland, Okla.

Chapman, Michael, 50, X-ray technician, died Saturday, July 27. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Christian Church. Chapman-Black.

Coweta

Meadows, Dorothy Pauline, 80, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Family Funeral Home. Services pending.

Jenks

Booker, D. Ray, 84, retired pilot, engineer and meteorologist, died Monday, Aug 5. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Tulsa Air and Space Musuem, Tulsa. Hargrove-Marker.

Owasso

Greenwood, Robert L., 69, engineer, died Sunday, Aug. 4. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Talbot, Pat, 52, Cisco Systems business development manager, died Saturday, Aug. 3. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Rejoice Church.

Sand Springs

Austin, Charles Wayne, 82, truck driver, died Sunday, Aug. 4. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Badger, Albert Steven, 39, roofing employee, died Sunday, Aug. 4. Services pending. Mark Griffith Riverside.

Sperry

Hammontree, Carolyn E. “Sissy” (Gray), 75, University of Tulsa McFarlin Library assistant, died Saturday, Aug. 3. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stone Canyon Church of Christ, Owasso. Johnson.

