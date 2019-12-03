TULSA
Anderson, Joyce E., 72, OSU admission clerk, died Sunday, Nov. 24. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Liberty Baptist Church. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Beree, Michael, 67, quality inspection and veteran, died Monday, Dec. 2. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Bolliger, Randy, 68, American Airlines payroll accountant, died Saturday, Nov. 30. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Bonus, Jerry, 86, My Pi Pizza restaurant owner, died Saturday, Nov. 30. Memorial Service noon Thursday, Temple Israel. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Crocker, Terry L., 74, transportation driver and Army veteran, died Friday, Nov. 29. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Parkview Baptist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Dill, Gregory “Mike,” 70, American Funds manager, died Friday, Nov. 22. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Hammer, Franna Hieronymus, 82, administrative secretary, died Tuesday, Dec. 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and Mass of Christian Burial 1 p.m. Friday, Christ the King Catholic Church.
Kesner, Patricia Louise, 84, retired office manager, died Saturday, Nov. 30. Memorial service 2:30 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church, Cleveland, Okla. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
McClendon Jr., Robert Lee, 60, Jani-King janitor, died Sunday, Dec. 1. Services pending. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
McKee, Calvin C., 96, Warren Petroleum president, died Saturday, Nov. 30. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday and Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Stovall, Florene Finn, 87, University Village Resale Shop volunteer, died Saturday, Nov. 30. Memorial service 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, University Village Retirement Center Stovall Theatre. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Peterson, Waymon, 66, pharmacist, died Wednesday, Nov. 27. Visitation 7-8 p.m. Friday, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Claremore
Blanton, Donna K., 66, retired nursing home housekeeper, died Monday, Dec 2. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Faith Bible Church, Moore’s Eastlawn.
Jenks
Martinez, Daniel, 62, retired American Airlines line maintenance vice president, died Monday, Nov. 25. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel.
Mannford
Cheek Jr., Joseph W., 79, retired boilermaker and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel.
Owasso
Dye, Allene, 89, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 2. Visitation 10 a.m. and service 11 a.m., both Thursday at Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.
Whitmore Jr., Leon “Vic,” 69, died Tuesday, Nov. 26. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday; service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Jordan Funeral Home, Sinclairville, N.Y., and burial Sunset Hill Cemetery, Lakewood, N.Y. Jordan Funeral Home.
Sand Springs
Garrett, Marshall, 65, Corrpro stocking supervisor, died Thursday, Nov. 28. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Chapel.
Sapulpa
Frear, Jimmy, 88, Southwestern Bell toll line tester and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 23. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church. Smith.
Wheeler, Velza, 73, engineer Air National Guard Vietnam era, died Monday, Dec. 2. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Smith Funeral Home Chapel.
Stillwater
Margason Sr., Floyd Nelson, 77, retired owner of Floyd Margason Janitorial Services, died Wednesday, Nov. 27. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Collinsville Church of the Nazarene. Collinsville Dolton.
