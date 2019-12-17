TULSA
Barrera Gomez, Luis Alberto, 39, construction worker, died Saturday, Dec. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Becker, Mandalyn Kay, 39, medical assistant, died Wednesday, Nov. 27. Private family services. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Hall, Janice Dorothy, 89, elementary school teacher, died Sunday, Dec. 8. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Friday, Montereau. Moore’s Southlawn.
Merrywell, Oma Lee, 86, retail salesperson, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Wilson, Carl, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 30. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Campbell, Jimmy, 76, sales representative, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. No services planned. Floral Haven.
Hill, Ben W., 60, fitter and welder, died Sunday, Dec. 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 2 p.m. Friday, South Broken Arrow Life.Church.
Stevens, Leona, 92, cook, died Saturday, Dec. 14. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Columbus, Kan.
Wilcox, June, 93, Kansas Health Department clerical worker, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Services pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Fort Gibson
Ross, Edgar Duncan, Prepaid Legal Services salesman, died Monday, Dec. 16. Visitation 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday and service 9:30 a.m. Thursday, both at Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee.
Glenpool
Williams, Norma Yvonne, 93, retired accountant, died Monday, Dec. 16. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, King of Kings Lutheran Church. Schaudt’s.
Jenks
Lynam, Glenn Patrick, 84, civil engineer, died Sunday, Dec. 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church. Hargrove-Marker.
Jennings
Stobaugh, Donald Lee Sr., 91, retired Glencoe High School teacher, died Wednesday, Dec. 11. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
Oologah
Cooper, Elmer Lawrence, 88, American Airlines inspector and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 14. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Free Will Baptist Church, Collinsville. Mowery, Owasso.
Owasso
Leake, Billy Wayne, 82, Bill Leake Construction owner and Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 15. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Sapulpa
Pack, Lisa, 56, senior accountant, died Sunday, Dec. 15. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Wagoner
Wassom, Randy, 68, rancher and waterproofing contractor, died Monday, Dec. 16. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church. Mallett.
