Editor's Note

TULSA

Bogle, Thorville B. “Toby” Jr., 81, Tulsa Public Schools painting contractor and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 21. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Chapel.

Ellsworth, Nedra, 87, Amoco secretary, died Monday, Dec. 23. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, Eastland Assembly of God. Moore’s Southlawn.

Hill, Margaret Ann, 82, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 23. Services pending. Stanleys.

McAllister, Ada, 90, accounts payable clerk, died Monday, Dec. 23. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Dighton-Moore Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso.

Schnee, Wayne D., 85, manufacturing manager, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Chapel.

Smith, Kaye Glanz, 78, retired Jenks East School counselor and administrator, died Thursday, Dec. 19. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.

Stoddard, Bobbie Lee, 82, auto body shop owner and Army veteran, died Friday, Dec. 20. Services pending. Stanleys.

Taylor, Percy A. “Sonny” Jr., 80, Navy veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 22. Services pending. Stanleys.

Timbrook (Cole), Karen, 65, advertising sales, died Sunday, Dec. 22. Services pending. Roberts/Reed-Culver, Stilwell.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Kirby, Joan, 63, collection supervisor, died Saturday, Dec. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Chapel.

Rueb, Janice “Jan,” 73, Tulsa Public Schools nurse, died Monday, Dec. 23. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church.

Collinsville

Turrentine, Opal Faye, 80, Walmart retail sales clerk, died Monday, Dec. 23. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.

Nowata

Wickham, Helen, 90, Otasco store owner and teacher, died Friday, Dec. 20. No services planned. Heath-Griffith, Tulsa.

Owasso

Doughty, Marilyn Dawn, 95, homemaker, died Sunday, Dec. 22. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, and graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Bristow City Cemetery.

Stillwater

Shirley, Ronald Gene, 71, auto dealer and veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 22. Visitation 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Strode Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Stillwater Bible Church.

