TULSA
Addington, Eddie Ray, 80, paint supply business owner, died Saturday, Feb 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and celebration of life service 2 p.m. Friday, St. John Episcopal Church.
Barthel, Charles, 72, systems analyst and Army and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 11. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Monday, St. James United Methodist Church.
Bayazeed, Dorothy, 89, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home Chapel, Bartlesville.
Glidden, Gloria Dawn, 67, commercial real estate broker, died Friday, Feb. 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Stanleys Funeral Home; graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Sinnett Cemetery, Cleveland, Okla., and memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Stanleys Funeral Home Chapel.
Kirberger, William J., 92, Treco Sales owner and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 11. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Lattimore, Deeanna, 57, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Private family services. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Nye, Donald Ray, 91, retired U.S. Department of Labor director of apprenticeship and training, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Pirnat, Stephen “Steve,” 68, retired John Zink Co. CEO, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 2 p.m. Saturday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
Smith, Gene “Hudson,” 92, retired Conoco accountant, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Resthaven Memorial Park, Ponca City; and memorial celebration 2 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Trombka, Sandra Marina, 59, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 6. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Rosewood.
Wagoner, George “Alan,” 89, retired auto parts store owner, died Thursday, Jan. 30. Memorial service 4 p.m. Sunday, Southminster Presybertian Church.
Washburn, Calvin, 92, office manager and Army veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Services pending. Rice, Claremore.
Wiggs, Felice Louise, 73, Enterprise rental car collection representative, died Saturday, Jan. 25. No services planned. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Hastings, Danny S., 68, teacher and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, Feb. 10. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Stumpff Funeral Home.
Bixby
Ennis, Sonny Gene, 46, American Airlines engine & powerplant maintenance senior manager, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Baker, Maxine E., 66, nurse, died Saturday, Feb. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Garnett Road Baptist Church.
Bishop, Dale, 67, Oklahoma Natural Gas senior claims representative, died Saturday, Feb. 8. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, First Baptist Church. Floral Haven.
Clark, Dottie, 85, Weight Watchers vice president, died Monday, Feb. 10. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service noon Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Day, Martin O., 89, Martin Day Homes home builder and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Fields, Dennis, 81, Postal Service zone clerk, died Tuesday, Feb. 11. Graveside service noon Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Hayhurst.
Groves, Marjorie Grace Elaine, 85, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa.
Messick, Dolores M., 85, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 10. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Phipps, Tony, 63, Baker Oil production manager, died Monday, Jan. 27. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Sinclair, Keith, 79, service manager and Army reservist, died Monday, Feb. 10. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Clearview Baptist Church.
Claremore
Burford, Donald E., 81, retired Sullivan & Co. accountant and National Guard soldier, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Services pending. Locust Grove Funeral Home, Locust Grove.
Dorsey, Katherine June, 86, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Rice Funeral Service, and celebration of life 2 p.m. Thursday, Assembly of God, Verdigris.
Cleveland, Okla.
Sparks, Joseph, 83, aviation maintenance supervisor, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Community Pentecostal Church. Chapman-Black.
Dewey
Reser, Lynda, 69, records clerk, died Thursday, Feb. 6. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Davis Family Funeral Home Walker Brown Chapel.
El Reno
Jackson, Delores, 94, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Wesley United Methodist Church, with graveside service following at Oakwood Cemetery, Wewoka. Wilson.
Hominy
Glasgow, Lola Marie, 89, dental office manager, died Saturday, Feb 8. Visitations 6-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Powell Funeral Home; graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Grand View Cemetery, Kaw City; and memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Antioch Christian Fellowship Church, Wynona.
Jenks
Stidham, Charles, 82, Tulsa Public Schools treasurer, died Saturday, Feb. 8. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and memorial service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Langley
Fulton, Reba (Morrow), died Sunday, Feb. 9. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Luginbuel South Grand Lake Funeral Home.
Owasso
Henry, William Gerald “Bill” “Jerry,” 77, American Airlines crew chief, died Monday, Jan. 27. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.
Higbee, Douglas Glenn, 75, Subway owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Service 5 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church. Mowery.
Sapulpa
Russell, Sheila Jean, 63, Frontier Energy Services engineer assistant, died Tuesday, Feb. 11. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
