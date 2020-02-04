TULSA
Eaton, Leonard J. “Len” Jr., 85, retired Bank of Oklahoma chairman and CEO and Army veteran, died Monday, Feb. 3. Memorial service 4:30 p.m. Saturday, All Souls Unitarian Church. Ninde Brookside.
Farmer, Anna, 86, children’s caretaker, died Tuesday, Jan. 28. Visitation 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service. No other service planned.
Gardner, Valadean E., 91, Southern Baptist Convention home missionary, died Tuesday, Jan. 28. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mount Zion Baptist Church. Jack’s.
Graff, Ruby “Rusty,” 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 4. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Griffith, Shirley A., 89, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Holt, Janet, 76, Lowe’s receiving manager, died Sunday, Feb. 2. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Garnett Road Baptist Church.
Lee, Edna V., 93, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Mitchell, Frances, 93, Calligraphy Guild of Oklahoma founder, died Sunday, Jan. 12. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday, Covenant Living at Inverness. Cremation Society.
Parker, Bob, 75, certified public accountant, died Sunday, Feb. 2. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, St. John’s Episcopal Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Schultz, Mary Ruth, 86, retired real estate broker, died Thursday, Jan. 30. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Shanks, John, 85, retired Amoco geophysicist and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 10. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Family Center.
Thatcher, Dixie C., 87, retired secretary, died Monday, Feb. 3. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Eastland Assembly of God.
VonHartitzsch, Barry, 79, nephrologist, died Sunday, Dec. 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Fetkovich, Michael, 86, retired petroleum engineer, died Monday, Feb. 3. Rosary 9 a.m. Saturday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, both at St. John Before the Latin Gate Catholic Church. Stumpff.
Broken Arrow
Duca, Cynthia Ann “Cyndy,” 61, project manager, died Monday, Feb. 3. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Anne Catholic Church.
Evans, Sue, 80, church organist, died Friday, Jan. 31. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 2:30 p.m. Friday, Resthaven Cemetery, Oklahoma City.
Haymes, Marsha, 82, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 3. Service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Heritage United Methodist Church. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.
Claremore
Cutright, Eva Mae, 79, administrative coordinator, died Friday, Jan. 31. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
McCabe, Kenneth, 94, independent oil producer and Army Air Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 4. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Muse, Larry, 60, teacher, died Saturday, Feb. 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Haskell
Coleman, Jerry Ray, 72, heavy-equipment owner/operator and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Stone Bluff Baptist Church, Stone Bluff.
Jenks
Brown, Rebecca Lynn, 61, speech pathologist, died Saturday, Jan. 25. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, Southern Hills Baptist Church, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Joplin, Mo.
Ander, Diana “Dena,” 104, Ander’s Shoe Store owner, died Saturday, Feb. 1. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, First Christian Church Chapel, Miami, Okla., with graveside service following at Mount Hope Cemetery, Joplin. Brown-Winters, Miami.
Okmulgee
Womack, John Edward, 72, director of operation and engineering and Army veteran, died Sunday, Feb 2. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home Chapel, with graveside service following at Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah.
Stone Bluff
Jernigan, Norma “Jodi,” 72, state of Oklahoma case manager, died Saturday, Feb. 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Woodlake Church, Tulsa. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.