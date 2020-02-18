TULSA
Bartlett, Lynn C. “Gov,” 85, retired from American Airlines, died Thursday, Feb. 13. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Schaudt’s.
Dyche, Harold, 78, retired cabinet maker, died Sunday, Feb. 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Springdale Baptist Church.
Lincecum, Betty, 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Martin, Chandler, 29, R Bar server, died Wednesday, Feb. 12. Memorial service 3 p.m. Sunday, First Presbyterian Church. Schaudt’s.
Meyer, John William, 87, retired Yuba Heat Transfer accountant, died Friday, Feb. 14. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Moore, Jeffrey H., 60, Flight Safety International machinist and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Peevy-Zahler, Wanda, 85, died Sunday, Feb. 16. Service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Powell, Waburn “Bert,” 92, business owner, died Thursday, Feb. 13. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, both at Dillon Funeral Home Chapel, Sand Springs.
Schaefer, Patricia M., 79, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
Schramm, Frances, 77, Wrigley merchandiser, died Friday, Feb. 14. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, Church of the Madalene. Moore’s Southlawn.
Weger, John, 79, retired life insurance agent and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Scaggs, Billy Ray, 93, retired Delta Airlines captain and Army Air Corps veteran, died Friday, Feb. 14. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home Chapel.
Blackwell
Porter, Margaret, 79, died Sunday, Feb. 16. Service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church. Roberts & Son.
Broken Arrow
Bridges, Paula “Poodle,” 82, dance instructor, died Sunday, Feb. 16. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Park Grove Cemetery. Hayhurst.
Chittenden, Jimmie Alan, 82, environmental engineer and veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 16. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Jones, D. Jean, 71, office manager, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Nichols, David, 69, Nichols and Nichols Law Offices owner, died Friday, Jan. 17. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, Forest Park Christian Church, Tulsa. Hayhurst.
Still, B. Ray, 88, Atlantic Richfield administrator and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 14. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Claremore
Friesner, Phyllis, 84, accounting clerk, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Ingram, Gaylon “Lenny,” 75, Boeing engineer and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Feb. 17. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Oilton
Kuklenski, Roberta Estelle, 87, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 16. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Crossroads Community Church. Palmer Marler, Cushing.
Sapulpa
Roberts, Charles, 80, supervising lineman and National Guard veteran, died Tuesday, Feb 18. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Vinita
Whitetree, Julia Ann, 72, died Monday, Feb. 17. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church, Chelsea. Luginbuel.
