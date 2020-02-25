TULSA
Baugess, Kevin Gene, 62, Green Beetle store manager and veteran, died Monday, Feb. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Bettcher, Marjorie Ann, 77, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb 23. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Eastland Baptist Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Box, Shirley A., 84, retired Skaggs bookkeeper and St. John Medical Center registered nurse, died Thursday, Feb. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Decker, Jerry V., 65, Byron Jackson Pump machinist, died Tuesday, Feb. 25. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Detherow, Ron, 83, real estate broker and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, Feb. 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
DeWeese, J.T., 93, Bethlehem Steel purchasing agent and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 25. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Durland, Alan Dale, 95, Parker Drilling human resources director and Army veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 23. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
Ethridge, Larry, 85, Quality Material Handling Co. owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, Feb. 24. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Fairchild, Ronald Leon, 81, university assistant dean for fiscal affairs and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, Feb. 24. Visitation 6-8 Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel.
Morgan, Naomi Faye (Cope), 88, retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield, died Saturday, Feb. 22. Visitation 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Carbondale Assembly of God.
Nail, Robert Eric, 74, dentist, died Sunday, Feb. 23. Service 1 p.m. Friday, South Tulsa Baptist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Perry, Eva Lorene, 102, retired law firm office manager, died Monday, Feb. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Petculescu, Pia, 95, psychiatrist, died Monday, Feb. 24. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Phillips, Leann Rose, 78, teacher, died Sunday, Feb. 23. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Shurtleff, Dorothy, 92, real estate agent, died Sunday, Feb. 23. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Stevens, Donald L., 91, electric utility lineman and Army veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 20. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Taylor, Peggy Jane, 92, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 23. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Inverness Village Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Tucker, Albert DeWayne, 63, contractor and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 16. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Moore’s Memory Funeral Home Chapel.
Vandever, Marilyn Warren, 93, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa, died Thursday, Feb. 13. Graveside service noon Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Gibbons, Donald, 86, insurance broker and Navy veteran, died Friday, Feb. 21. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Brinkley, Robert, 69, Vance Air Force Base environmental engineer and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Feb. 24. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery Pavilion, Fort Gibson. Hayhurst.
Chandler, Henry Taylor, 88, business owner, died Monday, Feb. 24. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel.
Catoosa
Spencer, Scott, 51, psychiatric technician, died Friday, Feb. 21. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Coweta
Badley, Timothy Dale “Tim,” 70, retired car salesman, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, in Tulsa. Celebration of life 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Badley residence. Brown.
Morris
Payne, Feona “Fran,” 76, hairdresser, died Friday, Feb. 21. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Payne, Morris Doyle, 81, retired from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission and from the Navy , died Saturday, Feb. 1. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Owasso
Nimal, John B. II, 84, Aircraft Accessories of Oklahoma aircraft mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Givens, Peggy, 93, retired IBM plant manager, died Monday, Feb. 24. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. Mobley-Groesbeck.
White, Mickey A., 70, Lakeside Church of Christ minister, died Friday, Feb. 21. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Lakeside Church of Christ.
Skiatook
Thompson, Jane Lynn (Bruce), 54, child-care worker, died Sunday, Feb. 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sien-Shelton Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Ascension Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.