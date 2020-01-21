TULSA
Beard, Michael Ross, 32, formerly of Tulsa, died Sunday, Jan. 19, in Amarillo, Texas. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home. Moore's Southlawn.
Blankenship, David, 86, aerospace public relations representative and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Broken Arrow.
Estep, JoNell, 93, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.
Evans-Richardson, Billy, 92, retired Scodenco Dental Lab product salesman, died Tuesday, Jan. 21. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Ewing, Roger Wayne, 52, event planner, died Monday, Jan. 20. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.
Hale, Norma Jean, 86, American Airlines executive secretary, died Friday, Jan. 17. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore's Southlawn.
Peters, James “Jim,” 74, Los Angeles School District English teacher, formerly of Tulsa, died Sunday, Jan. 12. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.
Roblyer, Clayton R. “Clay,” 80, Williams Brothers oil and gas director, died Saturday, Jan. 18. Service 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, First Presbyterian Church. Stanleys.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Kulp, Hazel R., 95, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 19, in Owasso. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at RiverCrest Chapel. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Cook, Chelsea C., 83, educator, died Monday, Jan. 20. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Kelley, Jim, 89, Century 21 Jim Kelley Realty owner and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church.
Scott, Penny, 56, bookkeeper, died Saturday, Jan. 18. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Thursday, Garrett Funeral Home Chapel.
Claremore
Mobra, Mary, 91, retired educator, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home; service 10 a.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church; and graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Wyandotte Indian Cemetery.
Cleveland, Okla.
Wilkins, Alice, 86, hairdresser, died Saturday, Jan. 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Grace Baptist Church.
Coweta
Luker, Vella Mae, 92, retired First National Bank vice president, died Saturday, Jan. 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Brown Family Funeral Home. Services pending.
Guthrie
Carpenter, Benjamin Martin, 78, aircraft machinist, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Smith-Gallo Funeral Home; service 10 a.m. Friday, First Christian Church; and graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Timpson Chapel Cemetery, Estella.
Skiatook
Graves, Tommy, 72, granite mason and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 11. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Parsons-Canoe-Beggs Funeral Home Chapel, Collinsville.
