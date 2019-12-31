TULSA
Applegate, Robert “Bob,” 70, fleet company owner, died Saturday, Dec. 28. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Tuesday, Stanleys Memorial Chapel.
Cope, Harvey E., 84, retired Army, died Thursday, Dec. 26. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, Sien-Shelton Funeral Home Chapel. Sien-Shelton Skiatook
Harrison, Roberta Ileen, 91, counselor, died Saturday, Dec. 28. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Encounter Church.
Houser, Merl, 85, accountant, died Saturday, Dec. 28. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
McHenry, Preston Jr., 90, retired computer programmer and Army veteran, died Friday, Dec. 27. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.
Minter, Lorraine Edna, 91, University of California/Los Alamos National Laboratory secretary/administrative assistant, died Thursday, Dec. 26. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Point Church, Claremore. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Oatman, Andy “O,” 55, KVOO radio personality, died Monday, Dec. 30. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Harvard Avenue Christian Church. Ninde Brookside.
Tabler, Cheri A., 55, occupational therapist, died Monday, Dec. 30. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Christ the King Catholic Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Hartzell, Donald D. (Don), 92, offset printer for “The Happy Company”/Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and Army veteran, died Monday, Dec. 30. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Broken Arrow
Lively, Abbie Juanita “Skeet,” 86, Oral Roberts Evangelistic Association director, died Sunday, Dec. 29. Visitation 9-11 a.m. and service 11 a.m., both Friday at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
McHenry, Josephine “Dolly,” Broken Arrow Public Schools cafeteria worker, died Monday, Dec. 30. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Broken Arrow Indian United Methodist Church. Hayhurst.
Parsons, Helen E., 88, homemaker and hospital volunteer, died Friday, Dec. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, St. Stephens United Methodist Church.
Grove
Hillis, Johnnie, 79, died Monday, Dec. 23. Service was Tuesday. Burial Interment Olympus Cemetery. Nichols-Stephens.
Owasso
Causby, Lola Mae (Nolan), 87, retired housekeeper, died Saturday, Dec. 28. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry, and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Johnson Funeral Chapel.
Willsey, Ida Doris, 84, homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 28. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Life. Church Owasso and burial Fairview Cemetery, Owasso.
Porter
Replogle, Truman Lee “Buddy” Jr., 63, Coweta Pump & Supply owner and operator, died Monday, Dec. 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Southeast Baptist Church, Muskogee.
Sand Springs
Reese, Alice Lee, 82, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec. 31. Services pending. Mark Griffith Riverside.
Sapulpa
Huff, Robert, 79, construction worker and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 29. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Thursday, First Presbyterian Church chapel. Traditions Funeral & Cremation Services, Kellyville.
Sperry
Miller, Lloyd Lee Jr., 68, One Gas supervisor, died Monday, Dec. 30. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Community of Christ Church. Johnson.
