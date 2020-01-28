TULSA
Brand, J.N., 85, retired Tulsa World security officer and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel.
Cash, Megan, 35, student, died Saturday, Jan. 25. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Rebos Clubhouse. Cremation Society.
England, Robert Tillman, 61, machinist and blacksmith, died Monday, Jan. 27. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Jackson, Stephen E., 74, eLynx Technologies president and CEO and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 27. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Jaffe, Marvin Charles, 86, retired DeVries International salesman, died Monday, Jan. 27. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Joyce, William J., 83, lawyer and retired Air Force colonel, died Tuesday, Jan. 21. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Layman, Gregg L. Jr., 94, retired metalsmith and Navy veteran, died Monday, Jan. 27. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Liggins, Ivy Mae, 65, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 22. Services pending. Jack’s.
Lyon, Larry, 72, Lyon’s Indian Store owner and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 11. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Mitchell, Charles, 46, MHE operator, died Saturday, Jan. 25. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Mortensen, Gene, 78, retired attorney, died Thursday, Jan. 23. Memorial service 4 p.m. Friday, Tulsa Country Club. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Patrick, Mary Ann Dannette, 69, died Monday, Jan. 27. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Yarnell, Mary, 93, died Monday, Jan. 27. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Dean, Stanley Alan, 85, retired Citgo Petroleum market researcher, died Monday, Jan. 27. Visitation 12:30-2 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Leonard & Marker Funeral Home.
Broken Arrow
Clark, F. Nadine, 86, nursing home caregiver, died Monday, Jan. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Cook, Chelsea C., 83, educator, died Monday, Jan. 20. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Meador, Janice K., 78, retired Tulsa Family Medical Clinic transcriptionist, died Tuesday, Jan. 28. Service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso.
Coweta
Morrow, Jacqueline Marie, 65, licensed practical nurse, died Thursday, Jan. 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Brown Family Funeral Home.
Murdock, Opal F., 90, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 27. Services pending. Brown.
Glenpool
Blair, Carol, 79, music teacher, died Sunday, Jan 26. Visitation 4-5 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Oologah
Lunsford, Marvin E., 86, retired county worker and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 27. No services planned. Collinsville Dolton, Collinsville.
Owasso
Hall, John Richard, 71, Collinsville Public Schools teacher and coach and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 23. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Henry Catholic Church.
Skiatook
Gage, William Bert, 87, retired oil field equipment machinist, died Sunday, Jan. 26. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Community of Christ Church. Johnson, Sperry.
