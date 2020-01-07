TULSA
Andrus, Andrew, 95, Cities Service refinery supervisor and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 4. Private family services. Stanleys.
Belbas, Peggy, 92, retired Sun Oil Co. land secretary, died Monday, Jan. 6. Trisagion 6 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
Cavaness, George W., 90, educator, died Monday, Jan. 6. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Gere, Giles Edward, 84, Citgo Petroleum sales manager, died Monday, Jan. 6. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Haraway, Glenn Dalton, 82, retired American Mutual Co. general manager and Army veteran, died Monday, Dec. 9. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, St. James Presbyterian Church, Jenks, and reception 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Santa Fe Presbyterian Church, Edmond. Ninde Brookside.
Hayes, Kim Edwin, 26, died Sunday, Jan. 5. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Hargrove-Marker Funeral Service, Jenks, and memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Jenks.
Nance, Russell E., 91, painter and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church. Reynolds & AdamsCrest.
Welker, Linda, 70, Linda Gaddy Bookkeeping owner, died Sunday, Jan. 5. Services pending. Garrett, Broken Arrow.
West, Catherine, 82, administrative secretary, died Tuesday, Jan. 7. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home. Moore Funeral Home Southlawn.
Willis, Patricia Ann, 76, waitress, died Monday, Jan. 6. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Woodard, Clyde Edward, 78, electrical field engineer, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Services were held Monday. Heath-Griffith.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Hunt, Kay, 79, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 6. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Saturday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Davis, Thomas, 72, ConocoPhillips analytical chemist and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 4. Services pending. Jack’s.
Moffatt, Gareth, 50, Matrix PDM project manager, died Monday, Jan. 6. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Friday, RiverOaks Presbyterian Church, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Roberts, Drucilla, 80, rancher, died Jan. 4. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel.
Rundle, David Gregory, 76, died Sunday, Jan. 5. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Stark, Tony, 50, Southern Sheet Metal foreman, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa. Cremation Society, Tulsa.
Williams, Christopher, 54, computer programmer and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 4. Services pending. Hayhurst.
Wood, Robert, “Steve,” 71, Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, Jan. 6. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, BattleCreek Church Broken Arrow Campus. Floral Haven.
Claremore
Smith, Preston, 86, ammonia plant X-ray machine inspector and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 18. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Glenpool
Starr, Margaret Ann, 74, retired mental health aide, died Sunday, Jan. 5. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Grace Gospel Church, Jennings. Schaudt’s.
Jennings
Wren, David Lee Allen, 71, Wren Plumbing owner and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 5. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Oilton Christ Fellowship, Oilton.
Sand Springs
Hobgood, Michael Don “Mikey Don,” 64, died Monday, Jan. 5. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Merchant, Helen, 89, died Tuesday, Jan. 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Smith Funeral Home.
White, Wyeth James, 93, Navy veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 5. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Smith Funeral Home.
Skiatook
McGill, Maggie Lee, 81, retired Skiatook Public Schools teacher, died Saturday, Jan. 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sien-Shelton Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Immanuel Baptist Church.
Owen, Addyson Brae “Addy,” 27, ConocoPhillips employee, died Sunday, Jan. 5, in St. Louis, Mo. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sien-Shelton Funeral Home, and service 3 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church West Rogers Campus.
Wagoner
Cavin, Danny Gene, 68, Exterran industrial painter, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Memorial service 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sequoyah State Park Western Hills Lodge, Hulbert. Mallett.
