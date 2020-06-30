TULSA
Downing, Geraldine C. “Deanie” (Edge), 84, office manager, died Monday, June 29. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Gibson, Betty Maxine, 77, homemaker, died Sunday, June 28. Service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Verdigris. Ninde Brookside.
Hooks-Rodriguez, Jennifer, 44, insurance auditor, died Friday, June 26. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Wednesday, visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, all at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Proszek, James Joseph, 89, retired American Airlines director of quality assurance, died Saturday, June 27. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Thursday, Church of the Resurrection. Schaudt’s.
Silagi, Michael J., 80, Loomis armored car employee, died Sunday, June 28. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Thompson, Kenneth, 59, carpenter, died Tuesday, June 30. Service pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Waldrup, Carl Leon, 92, retired River of Life Church minister, died Sunday, June 28. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Open Arms Fellowship Church. Moore’s Memory.
Welliver, George Henry Jr., 83, Air Force major, died Saturday, June 27. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Seals, Shirley, 78, assistant claims processor, died Tuesday, June 30. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool.
Broken Arrow
Bilby, Sue, 75, died Tuesday, June 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Biltz, Gladys, 96, homemaker, died Monday, June 29. Viewing noon-5 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Stockman, Geraldine “Jerri,” 81, office administrator, died Monday, June 29. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Wednesday and services 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Owasso
Ramey, DeLois Ann, 85, retired Ramey Testing Co. owner, died Sunday, June 28. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Bethel Baptist Church.
Pryor
Kuder, Patricia Lou, 87, died Saturday, June 27. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Fairview Cemetery. Luginbuel, Vinita.
