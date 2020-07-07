TULSA
Adams, Sherylen, 71, dental lab technician, died Thursday, July 2. Private family services. Cremation Society.
Bliznick, Elizabeth “Lisa,” 63, nursing home activities director, died Friday, June 26. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Friday, July 10, Garrett Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Bratkovich, Dan, 96, meat cutter, died Tuesday, July 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Carter, Franklin Duane, 94, retired farmer and rancher, died Monday, July 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service noon Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Chastain, Kenneth Eugene, 92, American Airlines stationary engineer, died Monday, July 6. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Dean, Ruth Jeanette, 90, office accountant, died Monday, July 6. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home Chapel.
Elam, Dale Q., 79, EMR Service Co. owner and Navy veteran, died Sunday, July 5. Viewing 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Fix, Valda Irene, 90, homemaker, died Friday, July 3. Visitations 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, all at Bradley Funeral Service, Muskogee; and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Greenhill Cemetery, Muskogee. Bradley-Foster-Petering.
Lemley, Joe Roy, 65, dental lab technician, died Saturday, July 4. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
McCrory, Louise, 93, homemaker, died Monday, July 6. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private family services.
Mumey, John F., 72, emergency room physician, died Monday, July 6. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Simons, Mary E., 86, medical records clerk, died Friday, June 12. Memorial service 3 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Woods, Steve, 68, Walden’s Machine Inc. machinist and Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 7. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Biltz, Gladys, 96, homemaker, died Monday, June 29. Services were held Thursday. Hayhurst.
Dashner, Leon, 94, Faith Fellowship Church minister and Navy veteran, died Monday, May 11. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Faith Fellowship Church. Hayhurst.
Mackey, Harley F., 84, electrical technician and Army veteran, died Sunday, July 5. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa, and graveside service noon Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Marvel, James Steven, 67, consulting salesman, died Wednesday, July 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church. Schaudt's, Tulsa.
Merritt, Johnnie Earl, 76, Holland Hall maintenance engineer and Air Force and Coast Guard veteran,died Saturday, July 4. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Percy, Coeta Joyce, 87, social worker, died Monday, July 6. Viewing 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Catoosa
Duke, Ruby, 88, Humpty Dumpty cashier, died Wednesday, July 1. Private family services. Garrett, Broken Arrow.
Collinsville
Hunter, Loyd Glen, 89, retired from the Air Force, died Monday, July 6. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home; service 10 a.m. Friday, Garnett Road Baptist Church, Tulsa; and graveside service noon Friday, Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Coweta
Stenberg, Jean, 97, retired first-grade teacher, died Sunday, April 12. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Skiatook
Pfeiffer, Eugene, 84, retired Ford Motor Co. assembler, died Sunday, July 5. Visitation 10:30 a.m -12:30 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
