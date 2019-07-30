TULSA
Barron, Carolyn Walker, 76, flight attendant, died Saturday, July 13. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Parsons-Canoe-Beggs Funeral Home Chapel, Collinsville.
Bell, Roger Lee, 95, draftsman and Army veteran, died Friday, July 26. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Binder, Michael D., 53, Phat Philly’s Cheesesteaks waiter, died Saturday, July 27. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Buck, Robert C., 62, died Monday, July 22. Services pending. Heath-Griffith.
Davis, Kathleen, 78, chamber of commerce sales and marketing employee, died Tuesday, July 16. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Fennell, Rosalind Denise, 64, One Gas executive assistant, died Thursday, July 25. Services pending. Jack’s.
Swindle, Larry, 74, safety educator, formerly of Tulsa, died Sunday, July 28. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Dillon, Sand Springs.
STATE/AREA
Broken Arrow
Davis, James, 79, salesman, died Saturday, July 27. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church. Cremation Society, Tulsa.
Karr, Eloise P., 93, insurance company bookkeeper, died Tuesday, July 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Okmulgee Cemetery, Okmulgee.
Catoosa
McAfee, Georgia E., 74, Catoosa tag agent, died Tuesday, July 30. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, McAfee residence, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Eastland Assembly of God, Tulsa. Rice, Claremore.
Claremore
Abbott, Leon, 86, retired from Western Electric, died Friday, July 26. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, Beggs Cemetery, Beggs.
Owasso
Boyer, Virgil, 89, printer, died Monday, July 29. Private services. Dillon, Sand Springs.
Salina
Tapp, Clara, 90, printing binder, died Sunday, July 28. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Lexington Road Family Church, Sapulpa.
Sapulpa
Smith, Goldie Gayle, 94, homemaker, died Tuesday, July 30. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, White Oak Cemetery, Vinita. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.
Skiatook
Willingham, James, 76, home builder and Navy veteran, died Monday, July 29. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church. Peters-Stumpff.
Stillwater
Seals, James Madison, 83, college professor, died Sunday, July 28. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church. Strode.
Westville
Laffoon, Jack, 90, retired maintenance worker and Air Force veteran, died Friday, July 26. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Parsons-Canoe-Beggs, Collinsville.
