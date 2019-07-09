TULSA
Davenport, Lucille F., 97, retired dental assistant, died Wednesday, July 3. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Ninde Brookside.
Elliott, Robert Edward, 69, auto glass maker, died Wednesday, June 26. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s.
Farrow Pearson, Charla Ann, 65, homemaker, died Sunday, July 7. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel.
Keatley, Mary Joe, 99, retired Tulsa Public Schools director of psychiatry, died Sunday, July 7. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Stanleys Funeral Home Chapel.
Lewis, Evorah, 98, retired Argie Lewis Floral Shop co-owner, died Monday, June 24. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Mendenhall, Franciel “Fran,” 97, homemaker, died Sunday, July 7. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m Thursday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.
Merritt, Donald, 61, Victory Carpet Cleaning owner, died Sunday, July 7. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service noon Saturday, Victory Christian Church.
Pierce, Jack William Jr., 62, oil and gas pipeline manufacturing employee, died Monday, July 8. No services planned. Serenity.
Radke, Roy H., 82, C&C Tile and Flooring co-owner and Air National Guard veteran, died Friday, July 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Reese, Troy, 56, heat and air technician, died Thursday, July 4. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Renberg, Donald B., 75, Renberg Department Store owner, died Tuesday, July 9. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Stewart, Paula Jean, 89, homemaker, died Tuesday, June 9. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Stanleys Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Southern Hills Baptist Church.
Wright, Helen L., 76, homemaker, died Friday, July 5. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Yingst, Gary Wayne “GY,” 60, American Airlines machinist, died Saturday, July 6. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Life.Church, Jenks. Mark Griffith Westwood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Cleveland, Okla.
Brewer, Delpha, 82, Oklahoma Department of Corrections case worker, died Tuesday, July 9. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Hominy
Phillips, Thomas Frederick, 85, high school principal and Air Force veteran, died Friday, July 5. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church. Powell.
Jenks
Melton, Janna Lou, 80, Sunrise Grocery Store manager, died Saturday, July 6. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Clark-Bozarth, Adrienne Lucile, 85, nurse, died Monday, July 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Collins, John Fred, 67, welder and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, July 4. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Sapulpa
Carlock, Ronald Eugene, 76, railroad yard master, died Sunday, July 7. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.
