TULSA
Derton-Hoppis, Esther L., 96, homemaker, died Tuesday, June 9. Viewing 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private family services.
Ellis, Janice, 86, travel agent, died Sunday, June 7. Services pending. Hargrove-Marker, Jenks.
Ladd, Bill E., 85, attorney and veteran, died Friday, June 5. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Woods, Beverly Dana, 86, retired graphic artist, died Monday, June 8. No services planned. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
STATE/AREA
Bixby
Sides, Harold Gene, 84, retired Air Force master sergeant, died Friday, June 5. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Riverview Baptist Church, livestreamed on Leonard & Marker Facebook page.
Broken Arrow
Bennett, Taylor D. Jr., 89, Rockwell industrial engineer and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, June 7. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Duffey, Crystal, 42, Tulsa Tech career advisor, died Sunday, June 7. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday and visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home; celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, Battle Creek Church.
Kalens, Jeanette, 77, Police Department administrative assistant, died Monday, June 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, rosary 6 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, all at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Owasso
Hutchinson, Barbara, 80, day care operator, died Monday, June 8. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Wagoner
Walker, Lawrence Granvell, 92, retired Braden Winch machinist, died Thursday, June 4. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Twin Oaks Baptist Church.
