TULSA
Bighorse, Anthony “Tony,” 82, city of Tulsa heavy-equipment operator and Army National Guard veteran, died Saturday, June 13. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Holy Family Catholic Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Conners, Michael, 45, marketing director, died Saturday, June 13. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Friday, East Kenosha Life.Church, Broken Arrow.
Dismang, Imogene, 88, homemaker, died Monday, June 15. Viewing 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home; rosary 6 p.m. Wednesday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Feigel, James P. “Jim,” 80, James P. Feigel Accounting owner, died Friday, June 12. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
Peterson, Janice E., 77, retired Southwestern Bell Telephone service technician, died Saturday, June 13. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Newkirk, Robert “Bob,” 93, heat exchanger manufacturing certified public accountant and chief financial officer, Navy veteran, died Sunday, May 3. Service 2:30 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church. Leonard & Marker.
Willis, Myrtle Lea, 91, truck farmer, died Monday, June 15. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Bixby Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Bixby Free Will Baptist Church.
Bristow
Stark, Charles Jr., 77, railroad engineer and Army veteran, died Monday, May 25. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, June 22, American Legion Post No. 126. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Broken Arrow
Denny, Kristin, 55, Broken Arrow Family Drug office manager and pharmacy technician, died Friday, June 12. Memorial service pending. Hayhurst.
Patterson, Delos “Pat,” 88, Sooner Advertising Specialties owner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, June 16. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Perry, Bob G., 88, Lorillard Corp. sales representative, died Thursday, June 11. Service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18, Fellowship Christian Church, Hayhurst.
Claremore
Miser, Barbara, 86, Liberty Press co-owner, died Saturday, June 13. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Wednesday, visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, all at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Qualey, Leroy Francis, 77, veteran, died Tuesday, June 9. Viewing 10-10:30 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow; graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow; and memorial service 6 p.m. Friday, Lifechanger Church.
Cleveland, Okla.
Case, Keanna M., 10, died Friday, June 12. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Gill, Ruby, 98, upholsterer, died Saturday, June 13. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, First Assembly of God.
Glenpool
Taylor, Sharon Kay, 71, Vanguard Car Rental corporate accounts representative, died Saturday, June 13. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Schaudt’s.
Muskogee
Bellah, Kenneth, 78, pipefitter and welder, died Wednesday, June 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Shipman Funeral Home Chapel, Wagoner.
Sand Springs
Johnson, Barbara Ann (Jackson), 70, bank loan processor, died Saturday, June 13. Services pending. Jack’s, Tulsa.
Robbins, Linda Jane, 73, died Saturday, June 13. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Gully, Chad Edward, 44, Baker Hughes machinist, died Friday, June 12. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. Memorial service pending.
