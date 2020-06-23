Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Brinlee, Ann, 89, homemaker, died Saturday, June 20. No services planned. Cremation Society.

Compton, Gerry, 73, retired Postal Service sorter and Navy veteran, died Sunday, June 21. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and rosary 6 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow; and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Gomez-Ortega, Zury Montserrat, 26, died Monday, June 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, First Spanish Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Miller, Glennis, 83, Tulsa Public Schools administrator and teacher, died Monday, June 22. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, Akins Cemetery, Sallisaw. Cremation Society.

Russell, Thelma Kathleen, 91, bookkeeper, died Sunday, June 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Stanleys Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Memorial Baptist Church.

Sheffield, Martha L., 68, Moody’s Jewelry office manager, died Thursday, June 18. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Shackelford, Jim, 88, Ford Glass plant supervisor, died Monday, June 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church.

Cleveland, Okla.

Henning, Cecilie, 65, died Saturday, June 20. Visitation noon -7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Services pending.

Coweta

McEntire, Lonnie, 90, homebuilder and Korean War Army veteran, died Saturday, June 20. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Broken Arrow Baptist Temple, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Meeks, Ralph Andrew “Andy,” 41, Walmart services manager, died Monday, June 22. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Family Funeral Home. Services pending.

Wilson, Warren “Dee,” 74, retired Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. lineman and Navy veteran, died Sunday, June 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Family Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Coweta Baptist Church.

Kellyville

Fargo, Wayne, 69, residential and commercial construction worker and Army veteran, died Friday, June 12. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Traditions Funeral Home Chapel.

Sapulpa

Frank, Arthur Kenneth, 60, American Airlines crew chief and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, June 16. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.

To plant a tree in memory of Mass Wednesday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments