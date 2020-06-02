TULSA
Cox, Zagnona, 87, former teacher, died Monday, June 1. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Ryan, Ellen C., 96, executive assistant, died Tuesday, June 2. Private family services. Stanleys.
Turinetti, John, 54, bartender, died Sunday, May 31. Memorial Mass 2 p.m. Thursday, Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Williams, Larry Gene, 67, veteran, died Sunday, May 31. Viewing noon-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Ashley, Robert Earl, 93, retired heavy-equipment operator and Navy veteran, died Sunday, May 31. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home Chapel, and livestreamed on Leonard & Marker Facebook page.
Claremore
Jones, Peggy Sue, 83, former accountant, died Tuesday, June 2. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Eastland Assembly of God, Tulsa.
Inola
Hawthorne, D.E. “Doc,” 97, oral surgeon and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, May 28. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Kiefer
Coile, Donald, 78, AT&T manager, died Sunday, May 31. Celebration of life pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Osage
Belmer, Melody, 56, died Friday, May 29. Visitation noon-7 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, Western Heights Baptist Church, Cleveland.
Owasso
Crow, Patricia Ann “Pat,” 87, Allied Limb and Brace Co. owner, died Friday, May 29. Service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church. Mowery.
Gaston, Sarah Patsy, 89, homemaker, died Thursday, May 28. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Beller, Ronald Clyde, 88, retired Kellogg’s lineman, died Monday, May 25. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Skiatook
Davis, Wayne Philip “Skip,” 74, Davis Family Pest Control owner, died Sunday, May 31. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Skiatook Church of Christ.
Tahlequah
Barber, Laverne, 83, formerly of Tulsa, died Saturday, May 30. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Memorial Park, Tulsa. Luginbuel, Vinita.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.