TULSA
Allison-Massey, Peggie, 94, Allison Lumber Co. bookkeeper, died Monday, March 9. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel; service 10 a.m. Friday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church; and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Mount Hope Cemetery, Afton.
Dickinson, Gerald, 80, died Saturday, March 7. No services planned. Rose Hill.
Johnson, LaQuita, 89, retired English teacher, died Monday, March 9. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Keen, Bobby Joe, 78, retired Tulsa and Jenks public schools plumber, died Monday, March 9. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Keeter, Robyn Marie, 46, homemaker, died Thursday, March 5. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel.
Martin, Julia Ann, 83, Sand Springs Public Schools assistant superintendent of instruction and administrative services, died Tuesday, March 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Stanleys Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Broadway Baptist Church, Sand Springs.
McMahon, Grace F., 95, died Friday, Feb. 28. Visitation 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home; prayer service 6 p.m. Thursday, Cascia Hall St. Rita Chapel; and memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, Christ the King Catholic Church.
Scalet, James L. “Jim,” 89, retired insurance adjuster, died Thursday, March 5. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Friday and rosary 7 p.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Templeton, Opal, 78, waitress, died Monday, March 9. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Van Dyke, Beverly, 70, home health aide, died Saturday, March 7. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Wallace, Clark David, 60, special education teacher, died Monday, March 9. Service 9 a.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Wiehe, Carl D. Sr., 60, information technology engineer, died Friday, March 6. Private services. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Maynard, Steven, 55, auto center supervisor, died Tuesday, March 3. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.
Broken Arrow
Stacey, Donald N. “Donnie” Jr., 60, electrical line locator, died Tuesday, March 10. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Collinsville
Alcorn, Lester W., 89, Alcorn Plumbing and Appliance owner and Air Force veteran, died Monday, March 9. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Meadowcreek United Methodist Church.
Crawford, Linda June, 73, industrial human resources worker, died Sunday, March 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Jenks
Hillman, George, 79, retired aerospace engineer and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, March 1. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Hargrove-Marker.
Okmulgee
Butler, Thomas Kenneth, 83, attorney, Oklahoma state senator and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 7. Visitation 5:30-7 p.m. and rosary 7 p.m. Friday, both at McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Fleming, David, 80, Randy’s Foods general manager and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, March 8. Services pending. McClendon-Winters.
Sand Springs
Yost, Walter, 83, retired Tulsa Steel Brokers owner and engineer, died Sunday, March 8. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Sapulpa
Contreras, Charlotte, 75, homemaker, died Sunday, March 8. Private family services. McClendon-Winters, Okmulgee.
Skiatook
Lanphier, Rebecca, 68, bookkeeper, died Sunday March 8. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church.
Vinita
Smith, Colletta, 55, project manager, died Thursday, March 5. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Luginbuel Funeral Home.
Wytheville, Va.
Dawson, Barbara, 62, died Monday, March 2. Visitation 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday and service 7:30 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
