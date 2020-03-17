TULSA
Addamus, Anna, 92, Catholic nun and teacher, died Monday, March 16. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Codrey, John Richard, 81, information technology worker, died Tuesday, March 17. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Craven, Arthur, 92, landscaper and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 10. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, Okmulgee. Jack’s.
Fairconeture, Earnestine Cota “Earnie,” 85, health care worker, died Saturday, March 14. Memorial service noon Friday, St. Augustine Catholic Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Lieber, Maxine Helen, 96, homemaker, died Wednesday, March 4. Services to be rescheduled. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Minton, Karen Denise, 70, homemaker, died Monday, March 9. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Moore, Vera Ruth, 84, retired from Tulsa Public Schools, died Sunday, March 15. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Roden, Troy Erskin, 98, retired Dupont lab assistant and Air Force veteran, died Monday, March 16. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Williamson, Opal, 89, homemaker, died Monday, March 16. Visitation 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, both at Newspring Family Church. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Wirick, Lillian “Jane,” 93, homemaker, died Friday, March 13. Private family services. Stanleys.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Poe, Verna Dean, 83, retired teacher, died Monday, March 16. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Home, and graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Oklahoma City.
Broken Arrow
Bolen, Richard K., 63, building maintenance worker, died Monday, March 16. Private family services. Moore’s Eastlawn, Tulsa.
Mosier, Edward Bert, 72, minister, died Monday, March 16. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. Services pending.
Walker, Robert “Bob,” 83, movie theater manager and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, March 15. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Walker, Sylvia Mae, 85, homemaker, died Thursday, March 12. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Claremore
Wilson, Lyle, 76, salesman and Air Force veteran, died Friday, March 13. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, both at Rice Funeral Service.
Muskogee
Carter, Joan, 85, Veterans Affairs program support assistant, died Friday, March 13. Services pending. Garrett, Broken Arrow.
Okmulgee
Hutchinson, Raymond, 85, former Floor Covering World owner, died Saturday, March 14. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at McClendon-Winters Funeral Home.
Rogers, Minnie Lue, 81, waitress, died Sunday, March 15. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Owasso
Kelley, Emma Jean, 80, Owasso Public Schools custodian, died Sunday, March 15. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Ponca City
Adkins, Glen, 88, Air Force veteran, died Saturday, March 14, in Bartlesville. Viewings 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, all at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home, Bartlesville; and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Resthaven Cemetery.
