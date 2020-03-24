TULSA
Algerio, Roland, 88, masonry construction worker and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 19. Service webcast: www.floralhaven.com. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Berard, Nora Emilia, 98, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 24. Services were held Monday, March 16. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Broam, Kimberly Ann, 54, homemaker, died Friday, March 20. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Johnson Cemetery, Shawnee. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Cheek, Betty, 93, Avon saleswoman, died Monday, March 23. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Dennis, H. Stanley, 87, certified life underwriter and Army veteran, died Sunday, March 22. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Diffee, Thomas Joseph “Joe,” 73, retired machinist and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, March 19. Private family graveside service, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Memorial service pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Dennis, Arnold “Vernon,” 93, oil field worker and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, March 21. Private family services. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Evans, Arthur, 78, Locke Supply electrician and Oklahoma National Guard veteran, died Friday, March 20. Memorial service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Payne, Wesley Ray Jr., 94, retired Butler Paper Co. vice president and Navy veteran, died Monday, March 23. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Platten, Edward, 91, Platten’s Photography owner and Navy veteran, died Monday, March 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Simon, Vicky Lee, 67, Omni Air catering manager, died Saturday, March 21. Private family services. Schaudt’s.
Teague, Jo Ann, 80, Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. teller, died Friday, March 20. Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Memory Funeral Home, and graveside service 2:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Bartlesville.
Williams, Larry Bill, 74, retired Northeastern State University and Southeastern State University president, former University of Central Oklahoma executive vice president, and Army veteran, died Sunday, March 22. Private family services. Memorial service pending. Ninde Brookside.
Winkle, Leo Andrew, 94, core foreman, died Monday, March 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Adams, Roy Jr., 95, Williams Pipeline regional mechanic and Army Air Corps veteran, died Saturday, March 21. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private family services.
Cockrell, Sandra, 79, administrator, died Monday, March 23. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Thursday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home, Skiatook, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Rose Hill Memorial Park, Tulsa.
Cypert, Lee Ann, 67, retired preschool teacher and administrator, died Tuesday, March 17, in Tulsa. Graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Vernon Cemetery, Coweta. Brown, Coweta.
Claremore
Hardison, John A., 93, distributor and veteran, died Tuesday, March 24. Service webcast: www.floralhaven.com. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Catoosa
Brunson, Garland, 85, teacher, died Sunday, March 22. Services pending. Rice, Claremore.
Coweta
Dobbins, Naomi Lee “Phoebe,” 94, homemaker, died Saturday, March 21. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Family Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Davis Chapel United Methodist Church.
Record, Robert Arthur, 52, Tulsa Tech maintenance worker, died Sunday, March 22. Memorial service pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Henryetta
Robinson, Euna, 89, resale store owner, died Sunday, March 22. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Hominy
Mullins, John, 20, Air-on HVAC repairman, died Saturday, March 21. Service noon Friday, A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery Chapel. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Mannford
Genson, Lee Ann (Harden), 53, homemaker, died Sunday, March 22. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Porter
Arthurs, Shirley Jean, 76, homemaker, died Sunday, March 22. Visitation 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Eastland Assembly of God, Tulsa. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Taber, David Allen, 60, Word Industry welder, died Tuesday, March 24. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Green Hill Cemetery, Sapulpa. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.
