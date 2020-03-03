TULSA
Ball, William “Bill,” 88, financial manager and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, March 3. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Bridges, James, 52, grocery clerk, died Thursday, Feb. 27. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Heath-Griffith.
Burger, Charles “Chuck,” 69, international sales and marketing employee and veteran, died Monday, March 2. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Graves, Mary Frances, 58, Bridges Foundation laborer, died Monday, March 2. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Hamilton, Kenny, 40, cook, died Monday, Feb. 24. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Hankins, Gail Ann, 69, insurance clerk, died Saturday, Feb. 29. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Johnson, Coyote, 86, electrical engineer, died Saturday, Feb. 29. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
Pizarro, Martha, 84, school administrator coordinator, died Saturday, Feb. 29. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow.
Slagle, Gerald “Gerry,” 74, American Airlines payroll analyst and Army veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 29. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, Rejoice Church, Owasso.
Swearingen, Dorothy, 94, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 17. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, Grace Lutheran Church. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Warren, Kenneth, 71, retired American Airlines aircraft mechanic and Army veteran, died Monday, March 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Church of the Resurrection.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Blackwell, Leon, 78, retired from Sinclair and retired plumber, died Thursday, Feb. 27, in Tulsa. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Crossroads Fellowship Church, Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Do, Lemuel, 71, retired Whirlpool technician and Army veteran, formerly of Phan Thiet, Vietnam, died Monday, March 2. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Marusa, Joseph, 99, General Electric and Honeywell engineer and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 29. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Benedict’s Catholic Church.
Nickel, Veatrice, 101, aircraft blueprinter, died Sunday, March 1. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Claremore Praise Fellowship, Claremore. Garrett.
Veronesi, Rob, 63, Radio Shack sales manager and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 3. Memorial service noon Friday, Rhema Bible Church Chapel. Hayhurst.
Cleveland, Okla.
Nauss, Tyler, 22, died Sunday, March 1. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Western Heights Baptist Church.
Robinson, Ernest, 76, retired from Sheffield Steel, died Sunday, March 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Coweta
Jamison, Jerry D., 82, retired Postal Service rural route carrier, died Monday, March 2, in Tulsa. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Family Funeral Home. Services pending.
Muskogee
Geiger, Darrell Glenn, 69, used car salesman and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, March 2. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Eckhardt, Mamye K., 89, retired bookkeeper, died Sunday, March 1. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.
Harvey, Thomas, 87, retired Texaco Oil computer operator and Navy veteran, died Monday, March 2. Private family services. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Skiatook
Reynolds, Patsy, 86, American Airlines clerical worker, died Thursday, Feb 27. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Skiatook Church of Christ.
Sperry
Bruner, Terry DeWayne, 69, industrial X-ray technician, died Thursday, Feb. 27. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, March, 5, Friendship Baptist Church, Owasso. Mowery, Owasso.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.