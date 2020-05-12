TULSA
Donnelly, Fredrick James “Fred,” 80, retired Texaco financial officer, died Monday, May 11. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Huff, Bobby, 90, photographer and Army veteran, died Saturday, May 2. Private family services. Cremation Society.
Lansdale, William, 77, salesman and Army veteran, died Monday, May 11. Service 3 p.m. Monday, May 18, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Musgrove, John, 56, salesman, died Thursday, May 7. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Family Fellowship Church. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Payne, Helen E., 93, secretary and bookkeeper, died Monday, May 11. Private services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Smith, James, 88, welder, died Monday, May 11. No services planned. Serenity.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Dashner, Leon Jr., 94, Faith Fellowship Church founding pastor and Navy veteran, died Monday, May 11. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private family services.
Dobbins, Kenneth “Kenny,” 65, real estate investor, died Sunday, May 10. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Frazier, Wilma Jean Penn (Ferrell), 86, homemaker, died Monday, May 11. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Roper, LaJean, 81, independent real estate broker, died Monday, May 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Glenpool
Frank, Coker, 74, Industrial Equipment Supply employee and Army veteran, died Sunday, May 10. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service. Service live streamed 11 a.m. Thursday at schaudtfuneralservice.com.
Mandeville, La.
O’Neill, Harvey E., 90, Williams Cos. corporate executive, died Monday, May 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Owasso
Roberts, Marshal D., 28, Air Force technical sergeant, died Wednesday, March 11, in Iraq. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Claremore Expo Center, Claremore. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Skiatook
Pond, Sammye K., 95, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Saturday, May 9. Visitations 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Sien-Shelton Funeral Home; and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Osage Gardens Cemetery.
