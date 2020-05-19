Editor's Note

TULSA

Bethell, Carol Ann, 84, homemaker, died Saturday, May 16. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Curtis, Kathleen Theresa, 58, Walmart associate, died Thursday, May 14. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Harmon, Terrie, 64, Tulsa Public Schools bus driver, died Saturday, May 16. Memorial service pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Semones, Berneita, 94, Semones Lighting and Mansion House owner, died Wednesday, May 13. Services pending. Reynolds/AdamsCrest.

Sutton Locke, Beverly Jean DeLarzelere, 90, Mary Kay sales director, died Sunday, May 17. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and at moorefuneral.com.

Swimmer, Michael David, 47, telecommunications salesman, died Monday, May 18. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Barry, Eva, 91, retired bank vice president, died Friday, May 15. Private family services. Cremation Society, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Enriquez, Betty, 74, retired Residence Inn hospitality worker, died Sunday, May 17. Memorial service 3 p.m. Sunday, May 24, Enriquez residence. Hayhurst.

Necessary, Robert Jr., 75, McDonnell Douglas aircraft mechanic, died Wednesday, May 13. Service was held Tuesday. Hayhurst.

Wiley, Harold, 93, machinist and veteran, died Friday, May 15. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Bunch

Butts, Thomas Taylor, 90, painter and Navy veteran, died Saturday, May 16. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, Reynolds/AdamsCrest Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Powell, Kay, 72, retired mail carrier, died Sunday, May 17. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Glenpool

Myers, Jackie, 66, American Airlines mechanic, died Sunday, May 17. No services planned. Schaudt’s.

Jenks

Fritz, Duane M., 73, trucking company manager, died Thursday, May 14. No services planned. Hargrove-Marker.

Okmulgee

Nelson, Billy L., 89, cattle rancher and Army veteran, died Monday, May 18. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Morris Cemetery, Morris. Leonard & Marker, Bixby.

