TULSA
Chaney, Nancy Lou, 91, retired Chaney Appliances owner, died Friday, May 15. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Stanleys Funeral Service Chapel.
Halvaci, Paul, 97, retired Coney Island employee, died Saturday, May 23. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Hufford, Dianna, 68, laundry aide, died Sunday, May 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Christ Church Episcopal. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Pfeifer, Todd A., 58, business manager, died Thursday, May 21. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private family services.
Reynolds-Stone, Linda Irene, 71, retired real estate agent, died Sunday, May 24. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Sager, Edward Randolph Sr., 83, retired Navy Commander and environmental engineer, died Tuesday, May 26. Services pending. Leonard & Marker, Bixby.
Taylor, Nelda Jean, 83, retired American Airlines executive administrative assistant, died Saturday, May 23. Committal service noon Friday, Floral Haven Cemetery Dogwood Mausoleum, Broken Arrow. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Todd, Betty Lynn (King), 88, interior designer, died Tuesday, May 26. Services pending. Stanleys.
Word, Thomas N. III, 79, Word Industries president, died Thursday, May 21. Celebration of life pending. Schaudt’s.
Yandell, Rosie, 83, Assembly of God minister, died Monday, May 25. Viewing 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family services.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Cole, Shirley S., 85, retail salesperson, died Friday, May, 15. Private family services. Stanleys, Tulsa.
Fry, Mark, 84, tax consultant, died Saturday, May 23. Services pending. Dillon, Sand Springs.
McClung, Wynoka, 83, Springer Clinic registered nurse, died Friday, May 22. Private family services. Hayhurst.
Winfield, Priscilla Ann, 78, certified medication aide, died Sunday, May 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Burgess, Maxine, 87, died Tuesday, May 19. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Morgan, Shirley Ann, 81, homemaker, died Sunday, May 24. Viewing 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs.
Henryetta
Richmond, Brett, 45, pipeline inspector, formerly of Sand Springs, died Sunday, May 24. Services pending. Integrity.
Jenks
Bauchmoyer, Joe E., 57, Tulsa Air aircraft mechanic, died Friday, May 22. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, May 29, Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow.
Haney, Ida Irvalene, 81, retired court clerk, died Monday, May 25. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Owasso
Jones, Billy Gene, 69, welder, died Friday, May 22. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.
Schuenemeyer, Marvin, 88, Southwestern Bell and AT&T repeaterman and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, May 22. Private services. Green Hill.
Sand Springs
Adams, Wilford “Billy” Jr., 79, retired Oklahoma State University Medical Center nuclear medicine technician, died Saturday, May 23. Service 2 p.m. Friday, First Christian Church. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Stigler
Beach, Wanda Lou (Cason), 89, died Wednesday, May 20. Memorial service was held Tuesday. Mallory.
Wewoka
James, Gary Mike, 74, banker, died Wednesday, May 20. Service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oakhaven Memorial Garden Cemetery Chapel, Claremore. Stout-Phillips.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.