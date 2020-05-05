TULSA
Bryant, Buford, 96, Public Service Company of Oklahoma engineer and Army Air Corps veteran, died Saturday, May 3. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
England, John Robert, 89, American Airlines computer systems analyst and Navy veteran, died Sunday, May 3. Viewing 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt's Funeral Service. Private family services. Memorial service pending.
Guy, William Scott, 61, car salesman and Air Force veteran, died Monday, May 4, 2020. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Guyer, Jean, 90, bookkeeper, died Monday, May 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family services.
Hagar, Nova Lee, 91, homemaker, died Friday, May 1. Private services. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Harris, Allen, 54, Walmart manager, died Saturday, May 2. Services pending. Garrett, Broken Arrow.
Lewis, Jayne Baker, 88, cosmetics sales representative, died Monday, May 4. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Mayes, Pamela Jane (Ketchum), 65, homemaker, died Sunday, May 3. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Nichter, Fred, 89, NMP Corp. senior buyer and Army veteran, died Friday, May 1. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Pinkstaff, Pearl Joan, 91, retired beautician, died Monday, May 4. Viewings noon-8 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home. Private services.
Price, Tom, 73, Ford Motor Co. electrician and Army veteran, died Friday, May 1. Memorial service pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Sedivy, Frank, 91, educator and Air Force veteran, died Monday, May 4. Services pending. Garrett, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Afton
Harris, Delbert, 74, Greenhill Concrete employee, died Sunday, May 3. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home, Claremore, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Woodlawn Cemetery, Claremore.
Beggs
Barnes, Wiley, 84, vocational evaluator, died Monday, May 4. No services planned. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Bixby
Finley, Anita, 85, homemaker, died Tuesday, May 5. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Bryce, John H., 90, real estate broker and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, May 5. Private family services. Hayhurst.
Oklahoma City
Guiltner, Jerry Franklin, 78, Southwest Radio Ministries program manager and Navy veteran, died Sunday, May 3. Service live streamed at 10 a.m. Thursday at fbcowasso.org/memorial. Mowery, Owasso.
Owasso
Rice, Janice Ellen, 78, homemaker, died Sunday, May 3. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service. Service live streamed at 10:30 a.m. Friday at facebook.com/cbcowasso.
Sokolosky, Edward J., 83, physician, died Tuesday, May 5. Services pending. Mowery.
Ramona
Coble, William H. Jr., 84, McKee sewing machine repairman, died Tuesday, May 5. Private family services. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Guynn, Donna, 76, homemaker, died Sunday, May 3. Private family services. Mobley-Groesbeck.
McLaughlin, Howard Lee Sr., 81, truck driver and Army and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, May 2. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa. Memorial service pending.
Overall, Jerry Ray, 74, retired Pro-Fab Industries salesman, died Sunday, May 4. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Mannford.
Sperry
Walden, George Wayne, 82, retired Tulsa Public Schools custodian and Navy veteran, died Friday, May 1. Viewing noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Johnson Funeral Home. No services planned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.