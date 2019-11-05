TULSA
Ballou, Mary Ellen, 91, died Monday, Nov. 4. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Benjamin, Al Sr., 83, ATS Telecom owner, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel.
Brown, Thelma I., 87, homemaker, died Sunday, Nov. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Busby, Sarah Lucille, 92, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 4. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Camerer, Charlene Mae, 89, teacher, died Saturday, Nov. 2. Private family services. Smith-Gallo, Guthrie.
Cly, Dona Maxine, 87, died Monday, Nov. 4. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Foster, Larren D., 67, mechanic, died Monday, Nov. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Harwell, Billy Dean, 82, retired registered nurse and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home Chapel, Bixby.
Holt, Margaret Anne Graham, 87, administrative assistant, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Law, Rosemary, 90, obstetrics supervisor, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Parkview Baptist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
McKinney, Jimmie F., 77, graphic artist, died Monday, Nov. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Miller, Chris M., 66, Miller Furniture salesman, died Monday, Oct. 28. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Nelson, Lester Jr., 68, photographer and Army veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 3. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Robison, Lonzo George, 66, died Wednesday, Oct. 30. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, Ridgelawn Cemetery, Collinsville. Dillon, Sand Springs.
Siglin, Weston Scott, 52, UPS driver, died Saturday, Nov. 2. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Community Baptist Church. Stanleys.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
McElroy, Marianne, 79, retired business owner, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at RiverCrest Chapel. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Adams, Ron, 70, health care consultant, died Monday, Nov. 4. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Aspen Park Baptist Church. Hayhurst.
Raney, Reba, 80, former Raney Nursing Home owner, died Sunday, Nov. 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Robertson, Frank, 84, master builder, formerly of Broken Arrow, died Saturday, Nov. 2, in Sallisaw. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Garrett Funeral Home Chapel.
Claremore
Steanson, Bryan, 66, retired Bryan’s Demolition owner, died Monday, Nov. 4. Private family services. MMS-Payne.
Wert, Helen, 94, Merle Norman Cosmetics sales associate, died Monday, Nov. 4. Services pending. Rice.
Jenks
Martin, Charles, 86, sales manager, corporate pilot and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Nov. 1. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Locust Grove
Randall, Joe Ray, 50, Buzzi-Unicen production supervisor and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 2. Services pending. Locust Grove Funeral Home.
Owasso
Karpuk, Mildred M. “Mickie,” 95, medical receptionist, died Saturday, Nov. 2. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Henry’s Catholic Church.
Rademacher-Hamilton, Tracy Anne, 53, Salvation Army executive secretary, died Sunday, Nov. 3. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, both at St. Therese Catholic Church, Collinsville. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
