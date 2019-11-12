TULSA
Byers, James David, 90, retired Postal Service letter carrier, died Sunday, Nov. 10. Visitation 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry.
Evans, James Thomas “Chickaska” Jr., 84, salvage owner and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 2. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Jack’s.
Flemings, Sharon Lee, 74, business manager, died Tuesday, Nov. 12. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Gains, James Benjamin Sr., 84, chef, died Monday, Nov. 11. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Gatzke, Delmar A., 81, retired from the Air Force, died Saturday, Nov. 9. Services pending. AdamsCrest.
Hugo, Juanita Mae, 98, home health caregiver, died Saturday, Nov. 9. Graveside service 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Rest Haven Cemetery, Sperry. Moore’s Rosewood.
Mandrell, David L., 68, retired attorney, died Wednesday, Oct. 30. Memorial reception 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Tulsa Garden Center. Ninde Brookside.
VanDalsem, Steven, 59, Copy-Scan & More production supervisor, died Monday, Nov. 11. Visitation 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service. Services pending.
Warner, Michael G., 71, welder and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home; service 10 a.m. Friday, New Jerusalem Baptist Church; and burial 2 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Bilyeu, Cecil “Don,” 81, American Airlines engineer, died Monday, Nov. 4. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday and service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Ford, Shirley Rae, 79, died Friday, Nov. 8. Visitation 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta.
Gates, Mary Louise, 96, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 8. Private family services. Hayhurst.
Goodson, David, 64, registered nurse and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 10. Services pending. Garrett.
Jones, Leonard, 69, Saint Francis Hospital maintenance worker and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Nov. 11. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, The Assembly. Hayhurst.
Eufaula
Collie, Beverly (Jerri), 90, Shelter Insurance agent, died Wednesday, Nov. 6. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Lake Eufaula Christian Church. Hunn Black & Merritt.
Jenks
Acker, Shirley Jean (Johnson), 84, Bank of Oklahoma credit files department employee, died Sunday, Nov. 10. Service 10 a.m. Monday, View Acres Baptist Church. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Oologah
Fletcher, Chris Emmet, 56, construction contractor, died Monday, Nov. 11. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Owasso
Miser, R.G. “Buz,” 85, former Miser Asphalt and Owasso Top Soil owner, died Sunday, Nov. 10. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Porter
Tedder, Lorri, 55, retired Porter Public Schools administrative assistant, died Saturday, Nov. 9. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby.
Sand Springs
Dale, Rosie, 89, homemaker, died Sunday Nov. 10. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Dillon Funeral Service Chapel.
Stillwater
Gibson, Ricky Berie, 62, police and security officer and Army Reserve soldier, died Saturday, Nov. 9. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Fellowship Baptist Church, Yale. Strode.
